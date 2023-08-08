Bronny James health update: LeBron James and his son are spotted in Minnesota visiting Mayo Clinic

Bronny James has been spotted with his father, LeBron, in a hospital in Minnesota. The 18-year-old had a cardiac arrest while participating in practice on July 24 and is getting further treatment at Mayo Clinic.

According to TMZ, Bronny James and his father along with a few friends also had dinner in a restaurant named Terza Ristorante.

There is no news yet on whether Bronny's aspirations of reaching the NBA will be possible following the scare. His college team, the USC Trojans, went to Greece for a couple of tune-up matches without him.

The James family spokesperson released a statement that they are thankful for the concern of the public and the medical staff that have worked with them:

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James' basketball future is up in the air according to Dr. Brian Sutterer, a reputable doctor with 722,000 YouTube subscribers. He said on his channel:

"If they don't find an exact cause and you don't really know what happened, you have to have that discussion of what exactly are the risks of going back out there and playing.

"Extremely serious situation we're dealing with, then legitimately something that affects the rest of his career, depending on what we discover and depending on what they have to do about it."

Shareef O'Neal reached out to Bronny James after cardiac arrest

Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille, was also a sought-after talent but was discovered to have a congenital heart defect back in 2018. That resulted in open-heart surgery and it derailed the young basketball player's path to the NBA.

Both Shareef and Bronny are sons of NBA stars and are often seen hanging out together. Once the cardiac arrest happened, Shareef said that he checked on Bronny (via People):

"I just said, any questions you have, you can ask me because I can probably answer them for you."

We hope for some positive updates on Bronny James' NBA aspirations in the near future.

