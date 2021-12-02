Watch: LeBron James films son Bronny James hooping with Shareef O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Dior Johnson in a fun throwback video from 2019

LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA. Besides being a hopper, King James is also a father to three children.

NBA players spend a lot of time away from their family due to their professional commitments. LeBron James, however, has tried his level best to be close to his family and children.

He not only manages his professional NBA career but also looks after several businesses. Yet, the King still manages to find time to spend with his family.

The 36-year-old basketball superstar has two sons and one daughter. Both boys have developed a firm interest in the game of basketball. In 2019, LeBron shared a video of his son Bronny James hooping in the backyard with Shaquille O'Neal's two sons, Shareef O'Neal and Shaqir O'Neal.

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers for many kids of this generation to take up basketball. His playing style and ability to do nearly everything on the court makes him one of the best to ever play the game. This could put a lot of pressure on his sons, who might wish to be NBA stars in the future.

Bronny James is already a popular player on the college circuit and is taking strides to become one of the star prospects. LeBron's youngest son, Bryce, on the other hand, was recently featured in his first high school game for Sierra Canyon.

LeBron James has been a huge support to his children in their basketball journey

LeBron James is probably one of the busiest hoopers in the league. Having played in 10 Finals, he has had many postseason runs, which shortens his summer break. However, nothing has ever stopped him from supporting his children.

LeBron regularly visits Bronny's college games and supports his son with the loudest of cheers on the court. Bronny plays at the guard positions and has a lot of tricks in his armory.

LeBron recently posted a video of Bronny dunking and it is certain that by the time he makes his way into the league, his bounce will only get better. Most recently, LeBron had another reason to be happy about, as his younger son, Bryce James, decked up for Sierra Canyon. The 14-year-old earned praise from his father as King James posted a message for his son after Bryce played a big part in his team's blowout win.

LeBron James must be a happy father, as both of his sons are following in on his footsteps. However, there is immense public pressure on them, as the media and the fans will expect them to be the best right from the start.

