Bronny James is one proud brother as he sends shoutout to sister Zhuri James forging her own path in volleyball

Unlike his sons, Bryce and Bronny James, LeBron James' daughter Zhuri James is carving her path in another sport. Lately, Zhuri has given a glimpse of a great volleyball player in the future.

On Tuesday, @ubooksports posted a compilation video of Zhuri's volleyball game for City Volleyball Club, Los Angeles. The video featured half a dozen of her lethal serves that directly accounted for points.

The Instagram post was flooded with positive reactions for the youngest James family member. One of the people reacting to the video was her eldest sibling, Bronny James.

Bronny proudly reacted to the video and hyped up his 10-year-old sister.

"Hell Yea Z!!!!🫡🫡🫡🫡❤️," the elder brother wrote in the comment.

Just like LeBron James and Savannah James have supported their sons' basketball careers, the couple has supported their daughter's volleyball career. They were present in the crowd to cheer for their daughter. James also took his daughter to watch the Team USA beach volleyball match against China during the Paris Olympics.

Bronny James gets honest about his confidence after Lakers' first round elimination

Bronny James received unprecedented coverage from the media in his rookie season.

After the first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny shared an honest review of his rookie season and how his confidence was shaped through the 2024-25 season.

"It was a huge difference in my confidence from start of the year, I would just say I was under a lot of pressure and it was getting me a little bit," Bronny said.

"Just having those games like the Bucks game ... Just having those games like that in the G League... Just build my confidence every day and proving to me that I know what I can do. I'm ready to keep growing as a player."

The Lakers' first-round exit was one of the biggest disappointments of this NBA season.

However, Bronny is also too good of a story for the team, and he is far more popular than most NBA players. Going into the offseason, all eyes will be on the Lakers about how they treat Bronny's presence for the next season.

