  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James stats tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in NBA Summer League game against San Antonio Spurs? (July 8)

Bronny James stats tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in NBA Summer League game against San Antonio Spurs? (July 8)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2025 03:12 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty
Bronny James stats tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in NBA Summer League game against San Antonio Spurs? (July 8). (Image Source: Getty)

Bronny James and the LA Lakers crossed swords against the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Summer League matchup at the Chase Center on Tuesday. LeBron James’ son suited up for the Purple and Gold for the second straight game, earning a spot in the starting lineup alongside Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider, Sam Mennenga and DJ Steward.

Ad

Bronny opened the game with a defensive highlight, grabbing a steal that led to Cole Swider setting up Dalton Knecht for a fastbreak dunk. Shortly after, the former USC guard had a chance to notch his first points but fumbled a routine layup as the ball slipped from his hand. He bounced back by recording his first assist of the game, setting up DJ Steward for a smooth floater.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

By the end of the first quarter, Bronny James remained scoreless, having missed his only shot attempt. In 4:23 minutes, he tallied one assist and one steal.

Bronny had a rough start to the second quarter, missing another layup attempt. However, the play quickly turned into a positive as DJ Steward capitalized with a corner three as the Lakers got an offensive rebound. With just over a minute left before halftime, Bronny found his rhythm, blowing past defenders and converting a smooth left-handed layup to notch his first points of the night.

Ad

At halftime, LeBron James' son had two points on 1-for-4 shooting, including 0-for-1 from beyond the arc. He also recorded two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 10:35 minutes.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications