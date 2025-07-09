Bronny James stats tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in NBA Summer League game against San Antonio Spurs? (July 8)

Bronny James and the LA Lakers crossed swords against the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Summer League matchup at the Chase Center on Tuesday. LeBron James’ son suited up for the Purple and Gold for the second straight game, earning a spot in the starting lineup alongside Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider, Sam Mennenga and DJ Steward.
Bronny opened the game with a defensive highlight, grabbing a steal that led to Cole Swider setting up Dalton Knecht for a fastbreak dunk. Shortly after, the former USC guard had a chance to notch his first points but fumbled a routine layup as the ball slipped from his hand. He bounced back by recording his first assist of the game, setting up DJ Steward for a smooth floater.
By the end of the first quarter, Bronny James remained scoreless, having missed his only shot attempt. In 4:23 minutes, he tallied one assist and one steal.
Bronny had a rough start to the second quarter, missing another layup attempt. However, the play quickly turned into a positive as DJ Steward capitalized with a corner three as the Lakers got an offensive rebound. With just over a minute left before halftime, Bronny found his rhythm, blowing past defenders and converting a smooth left-handed layup to notch his first points of the night.
At halftime, LeBron James' son had two points on 1-for-4 shooting, including 0-for-1 from beyond the arc. He also recorded two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 10:35 minutes.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.