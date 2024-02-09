Brooklyn Nets' updated depth chart after landing Dennis Schroder at NBA trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors made a trade before Thursday's deadline, sending Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. Brooklyn also traded Royce O’Neale to the Phoenix Suns and received Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan Goodwin in a three-team trade.

After the movement, the Nets have a new look giving them a more efficient guard in Schroder and a dominant center in Young.

The Nets have a changed backcourt, with Dennis Schroder taking Spencer Dinwiddie’s position and Jordan Goodwin being acquired for the guard position. Brooklyn now has Schroder, Cameron Thomas, Ben Simmons, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. as guards.

After the addition of Young and the departure of Royce O'Neale, the frontcourt has changed. They also acquired Keita Bates-Diop at power forward. The frontcourt has Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Nicolas Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe.

There's a hope that the trades might do something good for the Nets (20-30), who are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

All Brooklyn Nets trade before the NBA trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets became one of the hottest teams before the end of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. They had been heavily burdened by the underperformance of players who were supposed to be leaders this season. Brooklyn was 5-15 in its last 20 games.

The Nets sent Spencer Dinwiddie, who was underperforming by his standards, to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. In return, the Raptors waived Dinwiddie to avoid paying him a $1.5 million bonus for games played.

In another trade, they sent Royce O’Neale to the Phoenix Suns in return for second-round picks. The O’Neale trade was a three-team deal. They also reportedly waived Harry Giles III before the deadline.

Bates-Diop and Jordan Goodwin were sent from the Suns to Brooklyn. These were not the only pieces that the Nets parted ways with ahead of the trade deadline. They also sent Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nets also acquired David Roddy.

Given the competition that the Nets face in the Eastern Conference, there is a chance that they can turn things around. They are 11th in the East, 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot, so they still have a shot at the playoffs.

