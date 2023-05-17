“Brother looking at a statue” – Victor Wembanyama and Kylian Mbappe height comparisons had fans in splits

French superstar Victor Wembanyama hosted a watch party in Paris on Tuesday night for the NBA draft Lottery. As the evening progressed, one by one teams were named off until there was just one standing, the San Antonio Spurs.

Immediately, the celebrations broke out on both sides. In Paris, Victor Wembanyama and his family cheered as the budding young superstar seemed excited to play under Gregg Popovich. In Chicago, Spurs managing partner Peter Holt celebrated on stage, with the front office understandably thrilled to draft the generational talent.

That evening, footage surfaced of French football star Kylian Mbappe standing next to Victor Wembanyama, leaving fans in splits as they added funny reactions.

Victor Wembanyama's first interview after Spurs clinched No. 1 overall pick

After Spurs managing partner Peter Holt celebrated the win onstage in Chicago, the camera cut to Wembanyama, who was sitting alongside ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I can’t really describe it. My heart’s beating. I’ve got everyone I love around me. It’s a really special moment that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.

“I’m a team player. I’m going to make everything to win as many games as I can. I’m trying to win a ring ASAP—so be ready.”

Based on how current NBA players have talked about Victor Wembanyama, it's clear that the basketball community is more than ready to see the French star debut. With a unique combination of size, athleticism, and finesse, Wembanyama remains one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory.

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Prior to the start of this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo put his then-teammate Serge Ibaka on notice, claiming Wembanyama was poised to take over the league.

"This kid is going to be a problem. A big problem. I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close; he was on the same team as my brother Kostas. He's taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD. Bro, bro. Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really good."

With the Spurs now in possession of the numer one draft pick, only time will tell how Wembanyama's first season plays out.

