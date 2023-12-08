"Brother's a senior Citizen" - Stephen A. Smith hails LeBron James' 21st season prowess while roasting Lakers' squad

As he approaches his 39th birthday, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continues to defy Father Time by maintaining his elite play. The four-time MVP’s dominant 21st season has impressed ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. However, it has also left him questioning why James’ fellow players can’t keep up with the soon-to-be-39-year-old.

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith took the opportunity to rave about James’ strong production. After 21 games, the superstar forward is leading LA in scoring at 24.7 points per game. He is also averaging a well-rounded 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 54.6% shooting.

According to Smith, James is not only still the Lakers’ best player, but he is still one of the best players in the entire league.

“Obviously, LeBron James is approaching 39 years of age at the end of this month, his 21st season in the National Basketball Association, and he’s still the best damn player on the court most of the time!” Smith said.

Smith gave James “props” for staying in elite shape despite his age. However, the ESPN personality wondered why other players, including James’ costar Anthony Davis, can’t match his dedication.

“Can I look at the rest of y’all in the National Basketball Association and ask you some simple questions? Where’s your pride? Where’s your dignity?” Smith said.

“I mean, the brother is a senior citizen in the NBA for crying out loud, and he’s in better shape than all of y’all. ... How the hell is he continuously in better shape, how the hell is he continuously more reliable, more dependable and more productive than the great ones, including Anthony Davis? What is up?”

Many expected Davis to take the mantle from James as LA’s top dog this season. Instead, the eight-time All-Star has once again struggled with inconsistency en route to being the Lakers’ second-leading scorer (23.0 ppg).

With Davis already being 30, he is likely in the middle of his prime. So, it remains to be seen if he will become the Lakers’ clear-cut No. 1 option before James retires.

Isaiah Thomas on LeBron James’ work ethic

Stephen A. Smith isn’t the only one who has appreciated LeBron James lately. His former teammate Isaiah Thomas also lauded the four-time NBA champion for his rigorous work ethic.

A clip recently surfaced of the two-time All-Star comparing James to a “machine” due to his strict fitness regimen.

“Bro, he’s a machine,” Thomas said.

“It’s crazy. He’s the first guy in there. Practice is at 11 [a.m.]? He’s in there at 9 [a.m]. He’s the last guy to leave. … I watched LeBron for seven months, and it was the dopest thing ever. No matter what he did the night before, he’s in there. He’s in there taking care of his body. He’s a machine, bro.”

James is only the sixth player to play 21 seasons in NBA history. However, the others who did so were reduced to being role players at that point in their careers. So, given that he’s already defied the odds, there’s no telling how much longer he will keep up his dominant play.

