Bucks guard weighs in on Gilbert Arenas calling out Jalen Green-Draya Michele's relationship

Gilbert Arenas recently discussed Jalen Green's relationship with Draya Michele, who previously dated the former NBA All-Star. However, a Milwaukee Bucks guard is not happy with Arenas for talking about another man's woman.

In a post on his official X account, Patrick Beverley called out Arenas for discussing Michele in a recent episode of his podcast with Nick Young as a guest. Beverley thought it was a "foul" for Arenas to speak about Green's baby mama on a public platform.

"Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool. Not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote.

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young didn't mention Draya Michele, but it was clear that they were talking about her. Fans on social media were quick to point it out since Arenas previously dated Michele when he was still with the Washington Wizards.

Here's what "Swaggy P" and "Agent 0" discussed on their podcast:

"If they only knew," Young said. "I was shocked too. That day when I was riding home with Philly. I don't know if I can tell that story or if you want me to tell that story. She's a mother now. I can't do that. That day changed my life. That day was when 'Swaggy P' was like, 'Okay, this is what the NBA is about.'"

Michele recently confirmed that she is expecting a baby girl with Green, who is 17 years her junior. The two sparked dating rumors last year, with the pregnancy news being a hot discussion on social media.

Is Gilbert Arenas the father of Draya Michele's oldest son?

There were rumors back then that Gilbert Arenas was the father of Draya Michele's oldest son Kniko Howard. Michele was in a brief relationship with Arenas in 2008, with "Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams claiming that the NBA All-Star was Michele's baby daddy.

Michele finally addressed the rumors in 2016 in a now-deleted Instagram post. She explained that Kniko's father was from her hometown in Pennsylvania and was sent to prison when she was seven months pregnant. She called her Kniko Sr. and remained in Pennsylvania after getting released and now works as a barber.

The 39-year-old social media influencer also has a son with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick. While there's plenty of support for Michele and Jalen Green, some are calling her out due to their age difference. Kniko and Green are almost the same age.

