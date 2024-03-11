Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele shows off pregnancy bump while promoting $300,000,000 company

Draya Michele flaunted her baby bump on social media a few months before her expected due date. Michele and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green are going to have a daughter, as announced by the influencer last week. The two have been in a relationship since last year.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the 39-year-old model showed off Fabletics' latest jumpsuits. They are perfect for pregnant women who still want to look stylish, fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

"@fabletics did a thing with these jumpsuits. Perfect for me. #fableticsambassador," Michel wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draya Michele shared this on her Instagram stories

Draya Michele has been a brand ambassador for Fabletics, a lifestyle brand with a reported net worth of around $300 million, for a few years now. She has uploaded several try-on videos of its latest products on her YouTube channel. She also has her own "Draya" collection with Fabletics.

"I've seen so much growth in this brand through the years and it feels special to celebrate a decade of looking good with my Fabletics family," Michele said about the brand's 10th Anniversary.

Fabletics has formed partnerships in Hollywood and with several celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Hudgens, Lizzo, Maddie Ziegler, Kelly Rowland and Madelaine Petsch.

The company reportedly recorded a revenue of $500 million in 2020 and even have around 1.2 million VIP members. Hudson was one of the first A-list celebrities who collaborated with Fabletics. She reportedly owns 20% of the company.

Also Read: What is Draya Michele's net worth? A closer look at the earnings of Jalen Green's baby mama

Draya Michele's relationship with Jalen Green

Jalen Green and Draya Michele are expecting a daughter together.

Draya Michele recently confirmed on Instagram that she's expecting a baby with Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. It was rumored for months that Green and Michele are in a relationship despite their age difference.

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl," Michele wrote on Instagram. "I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

Some called out Michele for "grooming" the Rockets star, while others were not fond of her having a son as old as Green. The Houston star is in his third season in the league and is due for a rookie extension this summer. Michele has a son with former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Also Read: "Speaks lot about your character" - Former Basketball Wives star takes shot at Jalen Green's baby mama after pregnancy announcement