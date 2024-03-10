"Speaks lot about your character": Former Basketball Wives star takes shot at Draya Michele after pregnancy announcement

Earlier this week, Draya Michele had the NBA world buzzing after posting about her pregnancy with Jalen Green on social media. While some were happy for the couple, others put the former reality TV star on blast.

Mehgan James is a famous model and reality TV star known for her time on "Bad Girls Club." She had no proboem with Michele dating Green considering they are both grown adults. However, she changed her tune after finding out she is pregnant.

James took to social media to share her thoughts on Draya Michele. She pointed out that Michele is now having a baby with someone that is the same age as her oldest child.

"Bc 17 years is wilddddd. Having fun with a younger guy is cool bc yall both grown. Having a baby by one that’s the same age as your son speaks a lot a bout your character as a person," James wrote on Twitter.

Aside from her child on the way with the Houston Rockets guard, Michele has two other kids. Her oldest son is 22-years-old and is currently in college. She also has a younger son with fromer NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

In her social media post on International Women's Day, Michele stated that her and Green are expecting their child in May.

Draya Michele threw big party after announcing pregnancy

While many have spoken about against her relationship with Jalen Green, Draya Michele is not giving in to the noise. Instead, she is doing everything she can to enjoy the experience.

Not long after announcing her pregnancy, Michele threw a lavish brunch party. She posted a series of photos on her Instagram story showcasing the festivities. Michele hosted the party in West Hollywood with some friends to celebrate International Women's Day.

Later that day, Michele also addressed some of her critics. She put a quote on her instagram about being misunderstood and not giving into people's perception. This was clearly put up in regards to things people have said about her over the past few months.

The biggest thing people have an issue with in regards to their relationship is the age gap. Michele is 39-years-old, while Green is only 22.

As for the Rockets guard, this announcement has not been a distraction for him on the court. Green is currently wrapping up his third season with Houston. The former No. 2 pick has played in 63 games this year and is averaging 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.