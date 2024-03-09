IN PHOTOS: Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele throws lavish brunch to celebrate pregnancy in West Hollywood

Draya Michele, the baby mama of Houston Rockets standout Jalen Green, recently announced that she and Green are expecting a child. The couple has, of course, been in the headlines a number of times over the past year as many have called the 39-year-old out for dating Green, who is just 22.

On Friday, Michele announced that she is pregnant via Instagram, writing, in part:

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

In the wake of the announcement, the designer, actress and social media influencer held a brunch for her friends to celebrate the occasion. Between International Women's Day and the announcement of her pregnancy, she had plenty to celebrate, sharing photos from the event on her story.

The event was held at a restaurant named Arden, which is described on the venue's website as "An enchanted garden, in the heart of West Hollywood."

Draya Michele appears to address criticism with repost about being 'misunderstood' after announcing pregnancy

Draya Michele and Jalen Green haven't directly addressed the controversial nature of their relationship. Despite that, many fans quickly noted that the businesswoman & influencer addressed the criticism she received in the form of a repost.

On her Instagram story, Jalen Green's baby mama reposted a quote from X (formerly Twitter). The quote, which references being misunderstood, seems to potentially be in response to her critics.

"Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else's timeline of comprehension. Also, it's none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most high sees you clearly - let that be enough."

Jalen Green had a massive game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, erupting for 27 points to lead the team to a 123-107 victory.