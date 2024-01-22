"Bulls are interested in getting Michael Jordan back" - Nuggets rumored to bring back Bruce Brown has fans clowning the decision

Bruce Brown recently joined the Toronto Raptors as part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. However, it is still uncertain if he will stay with the Raptors or move to another team. The reigning champion has reportedly attracted interest from contending teams and it remains to be seen if he will join a contender heading into the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8.

At the same time, reports have emerged on the possibility of the reigning champions Denver Nuggets bringing the young guard back just a few months after parting ways with him.

"I was told that the Denver Nuggets would love to have Bruce Brown back…they just don’t have the picks to try to do that. This is something to keep an eye on down the road," Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report wrote, via Basketball on X.

However, it appears that Nuggets fans are not so excited about a Bruce Brown return to their team.

"I’m told the Bulls are interested in getting Michael Jordan back if he was still young"

"It would be impossible without trading KCP and they’d never do that foh"

"Correct me if I’m wrong…Financially Denver can’t make this work without trading a starter, which kind of defeats the purpose. Only way Denver could get Bruce back is if Toronto buys him out"

"They don't have the picks or players that would beat most teams offers"

"Keep him away from the Nuggets"

"Watson or Braun would be cool. I doubt they give up either though"

"Peyton Watson is a raptor"

"Brown for Jokic & 3 1st rounders will get the deal done"

Bruce Brown calls the Nuggets the best team in the NBA this season

Bruce Brown returned to Denver last week to take on the Nuggets before his move to the Raptors. The Nuggets welcomed him back and the young guard had nothing but good words to say about his former team.

"This is a great team. They are the best team in the league until they get knocked off," Brown initially said, via Denver Post.

"It was more than what I expected. I didn’t know that the crowd would cheer like that. I almost started crying. It was tough. I love it, though," he added.

Bruce Brown has appeared in 35 games so far this season with averages of 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, on 47.9% shooting from the field. Last season, he appeared in 80 games and posted averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Brown is under contract through the summer of 2025, with a team option for the 2024-25 season.

