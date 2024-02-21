"Bullsh*t documentary": Horace Grant extends his long-simmering beef against Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' with Scottie Pippen in tow

In 2020, former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Horace Grant took part in 'The Last Dance' documentary, which ended with both players feuding against each other. Now in Australia alongside fellow Bulls alumni Scottie Pippen and local hero Luc Longley, Grant was not shy in expressing his feelings during the NBL24 Andrew Gaze MVP Award Night.

The trio who were prominent figures from the Chicago Bulls championship years in the 90s were being interviewed on stage promoting their "No Bull Tour." The tour kicks off at the MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania on February 23, followed by visits to Melbourne and Sydney.

Asked what to expect from the No Bull Tour, Horace Grant was giving hints that they will tell it all. Especially about the issues surrounding "The Last Dance" documentary that was launched in 2020.

"As you know me, I speak my mind. And it will be a 'No Bulls'"" Tour'," said Grant beside Pippen and Longley. "A lot of people want to ask us about that bullsh** documentary- just come out, get tickets and you will hear a lot.

WATCH: Horace Grant talks about 'The Last Dance' documentary

Horace Grant calls Michael Jordan a liar during 'The Last Dance'

Weeks after The Last Dance aired during the pandemic, there were quite a few controversies on how the documentary was delivered. Especially to the teammates of Michael Jordan, painting them on a bad light. One of them was Horace Grant, whom Jordan accused was the source behind Sam Smith's controversial book "The Jordan Rules."

"That is a downright, outright, completely lie. Lie, lie, lie," emphasized Grant.

The NBA veteran questioned Jordan's motives in singling him out. Pointing to the stringent journalistic standards that required multiple sources for Smith's book.

Moreover, Grant didn't shy away from highlighting what he perceived as Jordan's vindictive nature. Citing instances where Jordan severed ties with individuals who criticized him.

"It's only a grudge man, and I think he proved that during the so-called documentary. If you say something about him, he's gonna cut you off, he's gonna try to destroy your character," said Grant.

He also questioned Michael Jordan's intentions in revisiting past controversies. Such as his rookie year experiences with drugs and women, suggesting it was irrelevant to the discussion at hand.

In essence, Grant's remarks cast a shadow on Jordan's integrity, challenging the narrative portrayed in 'The Last Dance' and prompting a reevaluation of the dynamics within the Bulls' dynasty.