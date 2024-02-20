"But they can’t arrest Draymond Green?" - Phoenix Court summoning Isaiah Stewart for assaulting Drew Eubanks has fans chirping

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is being summoned by the Phoenix Municipal Court on Feb. 23 on a misdemeanor assault charge. This happened after Stewart got into an altercation with Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks before their game on Wednesday in Footprint Arena.

Before the All-Star break, it was reported that the two reserve big men were in an altercation before the game started. It was supposed to be a well-received visit by the Pistons, as it was Monty Williams' first game back in Phoenix. However, it started with Stewart punching Eubanks in the face while in the tunnel.

The Pistons center was later arrested for his actions, and a citation was issued. He didn't stay long in police custody and was shortly released. His actions have started to haunt him as the court has released a schedule for his court date. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this update earlier.

"Phoenix Municipal Court has set a Feb. 23 court date for the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart on a misdemeanor assault charge, according to police. Stewart was arrested and issued a citation before being released last week after an altercation with the Suns' Drew Eubanks," Charania tweeted.

Suns star shares his disappointment in Isaiah Stewart

Many shared their opinion about what happened between Isaiah Stewart and Eubanks before the All-Star break. Players were surprised that their altercation started before the game and happened outside the court.

Players commented on the matter and most of them took the high road. However, Suns star Kevin Durant aired his disappointment in the actions of the Pistons big man.

"It’s unfortunate," Durant said. "It’s supposed to be a brotherhood."

"I understand that dudes get into stuff, and stuff may happen. We try to avoid that in this league, but s*** happens. We can move on from it. We all support Drew and have Drew’s back."

Expand Tweet

The Suns finished the game on a high note with a 116-100 win. Durant led the team with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. Devin Booker only played five minutes as he was ejected by the officials.

The Suns will resume their season on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

