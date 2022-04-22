"But it was enjoyable, too, because it was entertaining; the guys were going at it" - Muggsy Bogues recalls Michael Jordan trying to get back in shape on the set of "Space Jam"

Michael Jordan was already planning his return to the NBA while filming for "Space Jam." To get back into playing shape, one of the clauses in Jordan's contract with Warner Bros. was building a workout facility complete with a basketball court next to the studio.

One of Jordan's co-stars was Muggsy Bogues. He got his basketball skills stolen by the Nerdlucks, along with NBA players Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Shawn Bradley. Bogues recalled the legendary "Space Jam" scrimmages in an interview with Cinema Blend.

Bogues was unable to participate in the scrimmages due to undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Barkley and Ewing played with Jordan, who invited a bunch of NBA legends and players. The attendees included Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Grant Hill, Dennis Rodman, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Juwan Howard.

"Oh, it was tough watching," Bogues said. "But it was enjoyable, too, because it was entertaining. The guys were going at it. They just had a lot of fun with it. It was in the summertime. – MJ trying to make his way back into shape after coming back from his baseball experience. So, it was fun."

"Space Jam" was released in the United States on Nov. 15, 1996. Jordan was already back with the Chicago Bulls and on his way to winning three more NBA championships. Critics were not fans of the movie, but it was a commercial success.

The film grossed $250 million worldwide, but the whole franchise earned an estimated $6 billion via merchendise sales. A sequel starring LeBron James, titled "Space Jam: A New Legacy," was released last year. The film was panned by critics and earned just $160 million from the box office against a $150 million budget.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" was so bad that it was nominated for four Golden Raspberry Awards. The movie went on to win Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. James was named Worst Actor, and his partnership with the Looney Tunes won Worst Screen Combo.

Michael Jordan talked trash during "Space Jam' scrimmages

One of the extras on "Space Jam" was former basketball player and actor Keith Gibbs. He was a participant in the legendary scrimmages on the so-called "Jordan Dome" beside the film's studios in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Jason Conception of Grantland in 2015, Gibbs revealed that Michael Jordan talked trash during those pickup games. He had to guard MJ once, and "His Airness" drilled a 3-pointer over him. The GOAT was not finished as he said some expletives towards Gibbs.

"Jordan hit a 35-footer on me," Gibbs said. "I mean, it was ridiculous. Leg out, tongue out, all that stuff. … Hit a 35-footer on me and goes, 'GET THE F**K OFF THE COURT.'"

