“But, Steph, if you take those two away you're not a top 10 or 15 player” - NBA analyst believes Steph Curry wouldn’t be considered a winner without 2017 & 2018 championships

Steph Curry recently said that he would choose his 2022 championship over those he won in 2017 and 2018. NBA analyst Rob Parker has attempted to bring to light how important those championships are for Curry's legacy.

Curry led the Golden State Warriors to another championship this year, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games to clinch the title. Although he won two titles in 2017 and 2018, it was Kevin Durant who led the way, which was reflected in the finals MVP award.

In a recent interview, Curry said that the fourth championship holds the most meaning for his legacy. However, Parker said Curry's legacy would have an entirely different outlook if not for those victories.

On "The Odd Couple, Parker said (from 8:50):

"I get why he is saying it, because he won the finals MVP even though you don't put much stock in it. So, that was something for him, and I think that's probably why he says it. But, Steph, if you take those two away, you're not a top 10 or 15 player that everybody is talking about.

"You're not considered that winner that you would have because there would've been a big gap in between you winning the first one, where there was all these players hurt. You know, would have been a long stretch of not winning."

All of that is based on the assumption that the Warriors would have failed to defeat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in both years. The Warriors defeated James' Cavs in 2015, which many have attributed to injuries.

At full health, the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 title, which created the need for more firepower for the Warriors.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to another title?

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

As things stand, the Warriors are the favorites to win the 2023 championship. Given that not much change has happened to their roster, many believe they can contend for the title.

Although they have lost some key role players like Gary Payton II, they have maintained their core. Andrew Wiggins has succeeded in filling the void left by Durant.

The 3-and-D player was a menace on both ends of the floor and always crashed the glass. He put up big shots when necessary, and took on the responsibility of guarding the opponent's best player.

There is a lot to look forward to with this Warriors team, especially if they stay healthy. Klay Thompson is expected to be his best self after a below-par showing during the finals.

However, his performances are excusable seeing as he recently returned from injuries that sidelined him for over 900 days. At full strength, the Warriors will be difficult to contend with, mainly because of their superior shooting and elite defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein