"Bye bye pockets man": LA Lakers fans on edge as exit interviews spark debate over Darvin Ham's future

Following the playoff exit of the LA Lakers, it's been reported that the front office is conducting exit interviews for players today. According to reports, the future of Darvin Ham as the head coach will also be part of the team's agenda. As fans found out about this, they couldn't help but express their thoughts.

The Lakers tried their best to stay in the postseason as they played against the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series. However, the Nuggets proved to be a better team, winning the series 5-1. The person who was most found to be guilty of the unfortunate season of the team was Ham, according to fans.

Throughout the season, and especially in the playoffs, Ham was criticized for the decisions he's made. Many claim that he wasn't the right coach for the team, while some were direct to the point and believed that he didn't know what he was doing.

As fans found out about Ham's potential exit soon, they didn't hold back on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bye bye pockets man," one fan said.

"They’re gonna light him on fire in those interviews," another fan said.

"My make a wish dream would be to personally fire Darvin Ham," one fan said.

There were a few fans who thought that Ham shouldn't take all the blame and that the front office needed to take a bit of accountability.

"Pelinka should be fired as well. Time for a change," one fan said.

"What about evaluating the person who chose Ham, traded for Russ, let Caruso walk, and drafted JHS?" another fan said.

"Great now evaluate Pelinka for passing on Jauquez UNREAL," a fan suggested.

Blowing the 20-point lead was the final straw for the LA Lakers, according to sources

The first-round series between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets was competitive, despite the California team only winning once. Throughout the entire series, the Lakers had the lead for certain periods, but they usually collapse during the second half.

In Game 2, it looked like the Lakers were going to win as they had a 20-point lead in the third quarter. But the Nuggets gradually mounted a comeback and were able to seal the victory, thanks to Jamal Murray's buzzer-beating shot.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers' inability to take care of the lead during a crucial game played an integral part.

"The Lakers' blown 20-point lead in Game 2 of the Denver series served as a final straw of sorts," Charania wrote.

So far, the Lakers have not made their final decision regarding Ham's future with the team. But with how the team has performed this year, he's likely to be removed as their head coach.

