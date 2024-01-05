Cade Cunningham gains newfound appreciation for winning after enduring NBA's longest losing streak

Third-year guard Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are currently in the midst of one of the worst seasons in NBA history as evidenced by the 28-game losing streak, which they recently snapped during their Dec. 30, 2023, game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Pistons' 28-game skid tied the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history and is certainly the lowest point for a franchise that has only made the playoffs twice in the past decade.

This is certainly tough to stomach for a roster loaded with young talent, but Cunningham has been using it to become a better player and leader. In an episode of the Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski, the young guard talked about what it's like going through this difficult season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For one I learned about how hard it is to win," Cunningham said. "Basketball, it's never been this hard for me to win games so I just had a different appreciation for the smaller things it takes to win games, and I mean with leadership, it's hard.

"Like you said, these are some of the most adverse situations I've been in. Especially my basketball life but to continue to try to bring it and encourage the team. Encourage the group to win this game, to have the energy up and it still not go your way, overtime you know, that's so many games. It's hard to keep it going but being a leader you can't take days off."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Going on another 28 game losing streak": Detroit Pistons fans in shambles as team gets blown out right after streak-snapping win.

Cade Cunningham has been the team's leader through their difficult season

There are a lot of uncertainties for the Pistons right now as they face much scrutiny from fans and the media through this arduous season. Bright spots have been hard to come by but there are a few, and the most notable one is the emergence of Cade Cunningham as someone that the franchise can build around.

Throughout this difficult season, the young guard has shown that he has what it takes to be a primary option on offense, as he leads the team with 23.2 points and 7.5 assists through 34 games.

This has not translated into wins but it is certainly a positive for his team, which they should be thankful for as these positive things have been few and far between.

The Pistons have a lot of young talent and it is only natural for them to go through several tough seasons, but the hope is that they can use the experience to become a better team soon, especially for Cade Cunningham who looks like he has a bright future ahead.

Also read: "We're on the same level": Cade Cunningham considers Pistons at par with Celtics amid 28-game losing streak.