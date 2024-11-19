Caitlin Clark reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's 'brick-by-brick' IG post in one word

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton have become good friends and support each other during basketball games. The two even hype each other up on social media.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers star posted pictures of his pre-game outfit and a few in action on the court on Instagram.

"Brick by brick," the NBA star captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Many of Haliburton's fans and followers hyped him up, and Clark joined the voices.

"Himmy," she wrote in the comment section.

Clark's comment on Tyrese Haliburton's IG post [Credit: IG/@tyresehaliburton]

When Clark played her rookie season with the Indiana Pacers earlier this year, Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, were in the stands to see her. Clark also supported Haliburton and the Pacers earlier this season. On Nov. 10, she attended a Pacers game against the New York Knicks with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Haliburton, Jones, Clark and McCaffery have become close friends over the last few months.

Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Haliburton and his his girlfriend attend Butler Bulldogs game

Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones were in the building to see the Butler Bulldogs basketball play the Western Michigan Broncos on Nov. 12. They were also accompanied by Haliburton's teammate, Myles Turner.

The Bulldogs posted pictures of the Indiana stars on their official handle on X.

"Indy basketball royalty in the building!" They captioned the post.

Expand Tweet

Clark and others were in attendance to support her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. McCaffery is the Bulldogs' assistant coach. He previously served as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers before leaving for the Bulldogs in September.

McCaffery is also a college basketball player who played under his father, Fran, for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery also excelled in academics and earned the team’s Academic Excellence Award for five seasons.

Clark and McCaffery started dating in April 2023 and have supported each other's careers. McCaffery supports her not only on court but also on social media.

The Indiana star's presence proved lucky for the Bulldogs as they defeated the Broncos 85-65.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback