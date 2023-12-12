Caitlin Clark signing deal with Gatorade puts her in exclusive club of college athletes: All you need to know

When it comes to female college basketball players, Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark is arguably one of the biggest names. It’s not just her eye-popping numbers that make her stand out, her name, image and likeness deals are through the roof as well.

Clark recently signed a deal with Gatorade, placing her in an exclusive club of college athletes that has just four entrees.

UConn women's basketball’s Paige Bueckers was the first college athlete to sign with Gatorade. Penn State running back Nick Singleton was next, followed by Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back,” Clark said in a statement.

“Which is what I strive to do every day. I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Even though the financial terms of the deal aren’t known yet, Gatorade announced that it would donate $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation. The donation will be a part of the brand’s Equity in Sport Initiative.

Gatorade released a statement on the signing:

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Caitlin’s journey to greatness early in her career. (We) look forward to building upon the incredible impact she’s already made.”

Other notable female athletes who are signed with Gatorade include Serena Williams, Elena Delle Donne, Candace Parker, Sydney McClaughlin and Mallory Pugh Swanson.

Caitlin Clark is the first college athlete to sign with State Farm

Before signing with Gatorade, Clark signed another massive deal with State Farm in October. The insurance company brought her on board as a spokesperson. She became the first NCAA athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company.

In a press release by State Farm, Caitlin Clark said:

“State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court. I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team—in khakis, of course, and (I) look forward to growing the women’s game together.”

