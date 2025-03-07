"Calling him a Shai glazer is crazy": Fans react as $45,000,000 guard brutally trolls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate on IG 

Led by an MVP-level season from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the OKC Thunder find themselves head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Western Conference. As they continue their quest for a championship, the young squad is still keeping its fun-loving nature.

Following a win over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Thunder big man Jaylin Williams posted a series of photos on Instagram from OKC's recent stretch. Aaron Wiggins took this as an opportunity to jab at his teammate, popping up in the comment section. He first asked Williams what he does for the team, then claimed that his primary role is being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's biggest supporter.

Wiggins' comments ended up making the rounds on social media, leaving fans in splits:

Fans mainly gushed over the Thunder, stating that instances like this are what makes the group so likable.

"w team chem bro ts fryin me," one fan said.

"i cannot even imagine how close this team is lol," another fan said.

"Wiggs funny asf," said one fan.

Wiggins, a former second-round pick, has emerged as a key contributor to the Thunder's supporting cast. This season, he is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds on 40.2% from beyond the arc.

As he continues to develop, OKC made sure to lock down Wiggins as a team-friendly price. Over the summer, he inked a five-year extension worth $45 million.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised Jaylin Williams after win vs Grizzlies

While Aaron Wiggins called out Jaylin Williams for his admiration of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it was the other way around after their latest win. The MVP frontrunner took the time to praise his teammate for the boost he provided off the bench.

SGA led the charge for OKC against the Grizzlies with 41 points, but there were multiple standouts. Among those was Williams, who recorded 13 points and four rebounds on perfect 4-for-4 shooting off the bench.

During his postgame press conference, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made sure to give Williams his proper shine after such an impressive showing.

"Just to highlight one who was really speical tonight," Gilegeous-Alexander said. "Jaylin Williams, he naturally has a lesser role, he understands it. His attiude hasn't changed, his effort hasn't changed."

"We're lucky to have a guy like that."

Williams has been with the Thunder since he was drafted in the second round back in 2022. His role has fluctuated over the years, but now he primarily serves as a backup to Chet Holmgren. Standing at 6-foot-8, Williams provides size and shooting to the Thunder's frontcourt.

While SGA gets most of the shine for his stellar offensive numbers, there are numerous factors that make them one of the NBA's top teams. Having guys like Williams who can randomly provide a boost is a testament to their depth and what makes them so tough to compete with.

