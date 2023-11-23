"Cam was losing it": Stephen A. Smith reveals how he and Cam’ron got close on an infamous Ben Simmons rant 

Stephen A. Smith has strong opinions about certain things and about certain players in the NBA. One player he's criticized in the past is Ben Simmons. Smith isn't the only critic that Simmons has, and that has strangely become a factor of friendship for most people, particularly in the case of rapper Cam'ron.

Cam'ron, recognized for his candid critiques of athletes, has not spared Simmons from his outspoken commentary, offering his perspective on the NBA star on multiple occasions.

According to Smith, he and the New York rapper hit it off after the rant about Simmons. In one of Cam'ron's rants about the former Philadelphia 76ers star, the NBA analyst became good friends with him later on.

"The first time Cam and I really hit it off when we was talking, I saw that video he put out, he was pissed off about Ben Simmons." Smith said. "He did a video, 'I'm getting really sick and tired of these cats going up and down the court. This brother right here, he just out he ain't doing nothing.' Cam was losing it.

Friendships still blossom beautifully as long as they have a common ground. In their case, being the critics of Simmons has led them to each other and build a strong friendship.

Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James' move as he passes the blunt

The LA Lakers recently played against the Houston Rockets and they were able to get a win against them. LeBron James had a great game where he scored 37 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. However, in one sequence during the second quarter, James failed to make an easy layup.

After he missed, James mimicked smoking a blunt and then later on passed it to his teammate, Christian Wood. The hilarious moment went viral and even Stephen A. Smith saw it. He reposted it on X (formerly Twitter) and gave it an interesting caption.

"Don’t even make me say it…@KingJames" Smith posted.

Luckily for him, James was quick and immediately replied to the post. The Lakers star used the catchphrase that the NBA analyst often uses when advising players on what to do with drugs.

"Stay off the weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedddddd! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

James has been playing great this season and many haven't counted the Lakers out of the equation. It's also the start of the season and it's given that teams will need time to adjust to the changes they made over the summer. Los Angeles looks like they've adjusted well and are now finding their stride.

