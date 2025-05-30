Cam Newton goes on fiery rant as Paul George gets pinned for 76ers' downfall: "Fans ain’t elite at nothing"

Philadelphia 76ers stars Paul George and Joel Embiid have gone through a lot in their first season together. Injuries took over their bodies in the 2024-25 NBA season, which prevented them from leading the Sixers to contention.

Embiid had left knee problems and was shut down by the organization in February. The 2023 MVP was limited to 19 games as he shifted his focus to recovery. Philly was forced to shut down George due to injuries. The veteran All-Star had problems with his left adductor muscle and left knee, limiting him to 41 games.

This resulted in the Sixers experiencing the offseason very early as they did not qualify for the postseason. The team had a 24-58 record and finished 13th in the Eastern Conference.

While the playoffs are going on, George resumed his show, "Podcast P with Paul George," after he shut it down to focus on playing. One of his recent guests was rapper Gillie Da Kid. Being from Philadelphia, the rapper didn't hold back in airing his frustrations about the Sixers to the nine-time All-Star.

However, former NFL star Cam Newton defended George and Embiid and ranted about the fans' demands. Newton did not hold back about his thoughts on the fans' criticism of a clip from his show, "4th&1 with Cam Newton."

"Most fans ain’t elite at nothing," Newton said. "There's so much that goes into it... fan.

"We are trying, as players, more than you may even think. So, while you are getting drunk, critiquing a player at the nearest pub, at the nearest wing spot, or in the confines of your living room, it's more to the story."

Newton said that what athletes do isn't easy, and if it were, the fans would be the ones doing it.

Former NBA star outlined the benefits of the fan's criticism of Paul George and the Sixers

The Sixers have longed for an NBA title for a long time. The last time the franchise won the Larry O'Brien trophy was in 1983, and they have fallen short since then.

This time, they felt like they had the best chance with veteran stars Paul George and Joel Embiid. However, things have not worked in their favor due to injuries.

Even with that, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony said there's something good in getting criticism from fans.

"For me, that was the beauty of playing in a big city. I know they gon' keep me sharp no matter what. I gotta stay sharp, I have to," Melo said.

Like Paul George, Melo played in a big city when he was active. He played for the New York Knicks for seven years.

