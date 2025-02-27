"Came back with double the aura" - Fans rejoice as NBA Centel swiftly returns from X ban after receiving massive tribute

NBA fans online rejoiced after the popular Parody account NBA Centel made a swift return on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier this week, the parody account was suspended for undefined reasons.

Ad

At the time of his suspension, Centel had more than 360,000 followers, and many NBA teams and personalities paid tribute to the iconic parody account's run in the NBA media landscape. However, on Thursday, Centel announced his return to the social media platform with a gratitude post.

The parody account uploaded an edited picture of Michael Jordan with his account's logo in place of MJ's head and the tribute posts blended in the background of the picture.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans rushed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on their loved parody account's return.

"bro came back with double the aura wtf," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Centel is back before GTA 6 ?!??" another fan said.

"A historic day in Twitter history bro," another fan commented.

One fan highlighted that Centel's comeback featured real tribute tweets from NBA franchises.

"this one of the only post by centel thats not trolling 😭😂 they all really tweeted that," the fan commented.

"I've never been so happy for an account coming back as much as this one. Centel really goated 🤣" another fan said.

Ad

"Multiple NBA teams saying RIP is insane levels of motion dawg," another fan commented.

NBA Centel's owner started his parody account in 2022 during that summer's free agency. Since then, the account has become a prime entertainment source for many hoop fans. It has over 458,000 followers who enjoy its content daily.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith offers his condolences to NBA Centel's run on X

On Thursday, popular NBA media personality Stephen A. Smith offered his condolences to NBA Centel after the parody account got suspended. However, six hours later, the parody page reposted Smith's tweet to mark its return on the social media platform.

Ad

"RIP Centel." Smith tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Centel reposted the ESPN spokesperson's post with a GIF featuring a man lying on a bed with a ventilator. The man seems to be unalive but suddenly opens his eyes, symbolizing Centel's return from the dead.

NBA Centel has fooled many fans and stars throughout its three-year run in the NBA media landscape. The page has a similar logo to the NBA news outlet NBA Central, which has over 1.5 million followers. This close impersonation is a key reason that helps the account fool people with the parody posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback