"Can you blame them" - Fans react to Mavericks fanbase being ranked as most negative

Fans reacted to the Dallas Mavericks fanbase being ranked the most negative among 30 NBA teams. According to a post by NBA Central, published on X Friday, the Mavs fanbase was ranked as more negative than teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and LA Lakers. The study was done by VegasInsider.com.

Ad

According to WFAA's Paul Livengood, the study was done by going through 1.3 million comments posted by NBA fans during the 2024-25 NBA season. The ranking was then done by analyzing the "percentage of vulgar language, the percentage of positive and negative sentiments, and top-used swear words."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post attracted reactions from fans, including fans siding with the Mavs' fanbase sentiment. Some fans sympathized with the Mavericks fans and blamed the team for pulling a bad trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Can you blame them? That Luka trade was a terrible idea and they didn’t even try to have a bidding war," a fan wrote.

Ad

Aidan LaPorta @@AidanLaPorta69 Can you blame them? That Luka trade was a terrible idea and they didn’t even try to have a bidding war

Ad

"You would too if you rooted for a team that did what they did to their fans."

Robbie Bangers @@RobertSportsBet You would too if you rooted for a team that did what they did to their fans

Ad

A fan sided with the Mavs fanbase and slammed the front office for pulling a bad Luka Doncic trade.

"I’d be negative to if they traded a 25 year old franchise icon for 25 cents on the dollar."

Hooping News Updates @@HoopingNews1540 I’d be negative to if they traded a 25 year old franchise icon for 25 cents on the dollar

Ad

A fan hilariously posted a viral picture of Nico Harrison and blamed him for causing negativity among the fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan termed the Dallas fanbase's behavior "ungrateful."

"Why are they mad? they got the #1 pick. just ungrateful."

🌩️ @@twowayshai why are they mad? they got the #1 pick. just ungrateful

Ad

A user targeted Luka Doncic's fans for their loyalty to the Slovenian superstar.

"What a shocker it feels like every Luka fan hates everyone except Luka."

KlawWrld @@kawhi_ring What a shocker it feels like every Luka fan hates everyone except Luka

Ad

A fan roasted the Washington Wizards fanbase for being happy despite the team having failed to achieve much since the 1980s.

"Man how is Washington at 29. Those fans just happy to be here 😂."

nick grantham @@nickgrantham4L Man how is Washington at 29. Those fans just happy to be here 😂

Ad

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts drops "fresh start" message after landing No. 1 pick

Most of the NBA fans, analysts and even NBA players thought that the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis was fake news. After Shams Charania confirmed that the news wasn't fake, it felt like a disaster had hit the Mavs fanbase.

It has been a nightmare for the Mavericks' front office since then. From fans demanding Nico Harrison's resignation to reports of death threats against him, the backlash never slowed down until the team hit the jackpot and won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

After months, the Mavericks' CEO, Rick Welts, is hoping for a "fresh start," with the potential to land Cooper Flagg.

"The fun starts now," Welts said per AP. "Honestly, there hasn’t been a lot of fun around the Mavericks for the past three months...Everyone, including Patrick, has been through a lot the past three months. This is just such a moment of exhilaration, a breath of fresh air for the franchise. You really feel like you got a fresh start."

However, can Cooper Flagg fill the void in Mavs fans' hearts that Luka Docic's trade created? It remains a mystery, and only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.