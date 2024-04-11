Can Dallas Mavericks snatch homecourt advantage from first-round opponent LA Clippers? 2024 NBA playoff seeding explored

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers are slated for their third first-round playoff showdown in the last five years. However, while their matchup has been finalized, the Clippers have yet to secure homecourt advantage for their first-round series.

LA (51-29) only has a 1.0-game advantage over Dallas (50-30) with two contests remaining for each team. However, the Clippers own the tiebreaker over the Mavericks after winning their season series 2-1.

Thus, LA only needs one more victory or one Dallas loss to lock up the No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage. Conversely, the Mavericks would need to go 2-0 and have the Clippers go 0-2 to overtake them.

Fortunately for LA, it closes the season with two home matchups against sub-.500 teams. It takes on the Utah Jazz (29-50) on Friday, followed by a showdown against the Houston Rockets (39-40) on Sunday. The banged-up Jazz have lost an NBA-leading 13 consecutive games. So, the Clippers shouldn't have any problems dispatching them.

Thus, even if the Mavericks win their final two contests against the Detroit Pistons (13-66) and OKC Thunder (55-25), they're unlikely to surpass LA.

Regardless, given the franchises' history, and the star power on both sides, they appear primed for a captivating back-and-forth series.

Dallas Mavericks firing on all cylinders ahead of first-round clash with LA Clippers

The Mavericks appear to be peaking ahead of their first-round playoff matchup against the Clippers. They've won 16 of their last 18 games, guided by superstar guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and their complementary cast of role players.

During that stretch, Dallas ranks first in defensive rating (106.0) and fourth in offensive rating (118.2). Thus, it projects to be a dark-horse threat to win the West.

However, according to Irving, the Mavericks shouldn't get too overconfident, as the playoffs are a different animal.

“We know the job isn’t finished, and we’re just getting started," Irving said. "We’ve done it in the regular season, that’s good and dandy, but now, this is where the grown-ups start to use their IQ, start to use their emotional intelligence, their physical intangibles, and may the best man win.”

As for the Clippers, they've also fared well lately, winning seven of their last nine outings, led by star wing Paul George. However, injury concerns continue mounting for the veteran squad, particularly surrounding oft-injured superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

The two-time NBA champion has missed six straight games due to right knee inflammation. That is the same knee he suffered a torn meniscus in during last year's playoffs, later undergoing offseason surgery.

Leonard's injury was originally perceived to be minor. However, his extended absence ahead of the playoffs has led to worries that LA's playoff run could once again be cut short by injuries.

Given the Mavericks' elite two-way play over the past month-plus, the Clippers will likely need Leonard near full strength to fend them off.

