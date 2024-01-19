"Can a hooker be a housewife?" - Gilbert Arenas blatantly trashes LA Clippers, dubbing them 'NBA H*es'

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas trashed the LA Clippers recently while discussing which team won the Paul George trade in 2019.

George was traded to the Clippers in 2019 when he was with the OKC Thunder. In exchange, OKC received a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks and the rights to swap two other first-round picks. The Clippers received an established star to pair with Kawhi Leonard. However, they also gave up a plethora of picks and a bright, young prospect in SGA.

Arenas said that the young OKC squad (27-13) is in the driver's seat of the trade. The three-time All-Star said that the Thunder has a great future since they have an outstanding star in Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of future picks. He also pointed out that their youth has a lot to do with the security of their future.

However, Shannon Sharpe said that the Clippers (26-14) have to win a title to be dubbed winners of the trade. The analyst asked Arenas if Los Angeles could sustain its play and possibly win a title.

At that point, Arenas answered with this:

"Can a hooker be a housewife? The answer's, 'Yeah, they could.' But have they? It's the Clippers. They the hoes of the NBA. We don't see them becoming trophy wives anytime soon."

The Clippers have always been a disrespected franchise by many, but it looks like they're out to prove Arenas and many others wrong this season. With a stellar group of stars, the team has a real shot this year.

Gilbert Arenas shares how he thinks the Clippers can win the title

Despite the age of the stars, the Clippers have a super team. It's usually difficult to make things work for teams that have a group of star players. But Gilbert Arenas thinks they can be an unbeatable team if they play consistently.

"With a team like this, if all three are playing great, they're not gonna be beat," Arenas said. "You have so much greatness on the team that all you need is for them to be great in moments. You don't need them to be great the whole 48 minutes."

There are games where George takes over by himself while the other two help him in different aspects. And there are also times when Leonard and James Harden take over games when George struggles with his shot.

The Clippers are pressured to win the title this season, but teamwork can make things possible for them.

