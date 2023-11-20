“Can I just talk to Dame” - Damian Lillard reveals player who played key role in Bucks move going through

When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard during the offseason, many were surprised at how they were able to execute a trade. The trade wasn't surprising Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they've been in talks regarding it for quite some time.

According to Lillard, he was being recruited by Giannis for some time before it eventually happened. Former shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, Pat Connaughton, played a huge role in recruiting the star guard. Dame talked about how he was put in a group chat with Giannis back when he was still playing for the Blazers.

"It was a stretch where like, before the won, where he [Giannis] was trying to get me to go to Milwaukee, and I was trying to tell him, 'No, you come to Portland.'" Lillard said. "And then, Pat Connaughton, who's on our team now, was my rook in Portland. And then he ended up signing with Milwaukee.

"So when he was here, he was like the middle man. So we was in the group chat. All three of us like, 'Pat, tell him to come here.' He like, 'Pat. No, tell Dame he need to come to Milwaukee.' So it was ongoing like that. And then I see him at All-Star games, you know, s*** like that. But that was really it.

"As soon as I got there, Giannis was walking in two minutes later. I was sitting in there talking about like some physical stuff and he just walked in the office like, 'Can I just talk to him? Can I just talk to Dame for 5 minutes?' They walked out and we sat there for like an hour, just talking like 'This what we need to do.'"

In the end, it all worked out as Lillard was traded and now has a chance at winning a title with the Bucks this season.

Damian Lillard is the team's closer

Damian Lillard is one of the league's best fourth-quarter performers. His clutch gene has victimized tons of teams and he has grown confident in his ability to close out games. As he tries to win a title with the Bucks, the team has been comfortable with Lillard as their closer.

"You're gonna see me take control and take advantage of that because those are my moments. It has to be a balance of us both complementing each other and leading to wins," Lillard said.

Thanks to the teamwork of Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the team has won four straight games recently. They've resolved the early-season slump and have taken on the challenge of the 2023-24 season.

