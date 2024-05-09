"Can Inside The NBA go to NBC?": Fans in shambles over losing Shaquille O'Neal and TNT crew with $2.5 billion deal in sight

NBA fans are already panicking over the possibility of losing Shaquille O'Neal and the Inside the NBA crew that has enlightened their nights for several years. As per Sports Business Journal, NBC is closing in on a deal worth $2.5 billion annually with the NBA to get TV rights after the 2024-25 season.

Expand Tweet

Several fans reacted to this rumor, with one wondering if NBC could land Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith to take their unmatched formula to Comcast's network. Others are lamenting the potential ending of a legendary show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can Inside the NBA go to NBC?" one fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"We're about to lose the best crew in sports," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I would love nothing more than NBA on NBC to come back with their theme song, but would hate to lose Inside The NBA… Tough scene," a fan said.

Some fans compared the potential split of O'Neal, Barkley, Johnson and Smith to the end of other legendary lineups.

"This is like when the Bulls owner broke up the Bulls after winning the 6th championship and Jordan was ready for 7," one fan wrote.

"I wasn’t born yet when Beatles were broken up so this is like our Beatles breakup moment," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"NBA FANS WON'T EVER FORGET ADAM SILVER FOR DISBANDING INSIDE THE NBA," a fan wrote.

Shaquille O'Neal would reportedly stop doing TV if TNT stopped broadcasting the NBA, while Charles Barkley will become a free agent. Ernie Johnson is reportedly set to stay with Turner and Kenny Smith's future remains up in the air.

NBC reportedly close to ending Shaquille O'Neal, TNT's run with the NBA

Rumors around the NBA now suggest that NBC has made a $2.5 billion offer to the NBA to get TV rights after the 2024-25 season. A report from X (formerly Twitter) account NBATradeReport said the league would consider extending its deal with TNT if it offered $2.8 billion.

Contrary to Turner Sports, NBC has more options to share NBA content with the public. That's something the league highly values and a potential key factor for their decision. Then again, TNT isn't dead yet, and they could make a last-minute comeback to renew their deal.

However, it seems fans will see a major change in NBA history. NBC had previously broadcasted games, leaving a big mark on fans. After 22 years without the NBA, they appear to be close to finishing the Shaquille O'Neal and Co. era and joining ESPN and ABC as the league's official broadcasters.