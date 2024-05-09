NBA demands TNT to outbid NBC for broadcast deal by $300 million to retain rights: Report

The NBA is reportedly demanding TNT to place a better offer than NBC if they want to keep TV rights beyond the 2024-25 season. Several years after losing the rights to broadcast games, NBC is trying to make a big comeback, putting TNT in a spot.

According to X/Twitter account NBATradeReport, NBC is closing in on an NBA TV rights package at $2.5B per year, with the league reportedly considering that TNT could beat NBC's 'multiple broadcast windows' with a $2.8B offer.

In 1987, the NBA agreed a deal with Turner Sports to broadcast its games. The deal kicked off in the 1988-89 NBA season and remains until today. NBC originally lost its rights to ABC and ESPN, which have shared the TV rights with TNT since 2002.

Next year, the situation could change again, with NBC trying to take over from Turner Sports amid a notable era for NBA coverage. The Inside the NBA show has been a fan-favorite for many years, and losing Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith would be a huge blow for fans.

Still, a decision is yet to be made by the league, and Turner will have the chance to present a new offer to keep things as they are right now when it comes to NBA coverage.

TNT would lose two key figures if they lose NBA rights

If TNT ends up losing its NBA TV rights, Charles Barkley has explained that he'd become a free agent. As part of his new deal with the network, the 1993 NBA MVP would be free to go if there's no NBA to cover.

A report from Reign Amurao suggests that Shaquille O'Neal would stop doing TV if he leaves Inside the NBA. It seems like there's a lot at stake for Turner Sports right now, but questions remain whether they will be able to present another bid to the NBA.

The league is getting more popular by the year, and the competition to get its rights will get fiercer. TNT has one of the best NBA-related shows at the moment, and perhaps having that big impact on fans could lead them to make a bigger offer.

Not every show has Charles Barkley shading the New York Knicks on national TV and people from other networks calling him out for his takes. Inside the NBA presents a notable product to the association, and things will be better if they extend their relationship.