Can LA Clippers fall in the play-in bracket amid recent slump? Closer look at updated standings, schedule and more

The LA Clippers' freefall continued on Monday night when they were blown out by the Indiana Pacers 133-116 at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, so fatigue was a factor. However, the Clippers had a completely healthy lineup that was one of the best in the NBA a few months ago.

The loss meant that the Clippers went down to the No. 5 spot with the New Orleans Pelicans jumping ahead of them in the standings. They still have nine games remaining and could fall in the play-in bracket if their slump continues.

Several teams are just right behind them like the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. The Mavs and Kings are two games behind them and are currently playing better than the Clippers. Head coach Ty Lue needs to find a way to get his team back to playing their best before it's too late.

LA Clippers standings

The LA Clippers now own a 44-17 record following their loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have now lost two in a row and six of their last 10 games. They are now out of the top five since the New Orleans Pelicans won their game on Sunday night.

While two games are still a lot with a small number of games left in the season, the Clippers can still lose a sure playoff spot and fall down the play-in tournament bracket. The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are playing much better than the Clippers over the past two weeks.

The good news for the Clippers is that they own the tie-breakers against the Mavs and Kings. If the three teams end the season on a three-way tie, the Clippers will be ahead of them in the standings. It's still not ideal since the No. 5 spot doesn't have a homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

LA Clippers schedule

According to Tankathon, the LA Clippers have the 10th hardest schedule remaining in the NBA. They have a harder schedule than the Dallas Mavericks, but they have it easier than the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

Some of the teams the Clippers will face in their remaining schedule include seven teams in the Top 8 of their respective conferences. They will still battle the Suns twice, the Kings, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

They only have three "easy" games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz, twice.

