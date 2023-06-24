"Can you palm a ball yet?"- Michael Jordan tried to punk No.2 overall pick Brandon Miller after he was drafted

Brandon Miller was probably the last prospect Michael Jordan had a direct hand in drafting. “His Airness,” the Charlotte Hornets’ outgoing governor, watched and evaluated the former Alabama star in his pre-draft workout on Monday.

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the Hornets were taking Miller over Scoot Henderson as the No. 2 pick, Jordan called the upcoming rookie:

“What up, dude? Can you palm a ball yet?”

Brandon Miller was unfazed and responded:

“Of course. I was palming a ball like a couple of days ago.”

Jordan continued with the call:

“Well, welcome, man. I’m looking forward to seeing you play, man. I know you’ve already been talking to Melo [Ball], haven’t you?

“You know what happens now, right? You gotta get to work, dude. You gotta get to work. … I’m very proud, very happy to have you.”

There seems to be spontaneous chemistry between the legendary player and Miller. The day before the draft, the versatile forward told the media that Jordan never stopped talking trash in his workout with the Hornets.

Miller noted:

"He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. ... I kind of talked some trash back to him. I witnessed him airball a free throw, too, so I'll always have that up against him. … It just seems he’s old, he’s old.”

Brandon Miller had this to say about his lack of awe while working out in front of the man considered by many to be the GOAT:

"I think a lot of people think I would be pressured because, of course, he's Michael Jordan, but Michael Jordan was never the guy I grew up watching. I kind of grew up watching Paul George. So, I think Michael Jordan's just a regular guy.”

Michael Jordan will remain a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets but he will no longer be making basketball decisions for the team. Miller knows, though, that “His Airness” might pop in the gym during one of the team’s practices and talk to him.

The Charlotte Hornets believed Brandon Miller was the better fit for the team and had better upside than Scoot Henderson

The Charlotte Hornets asked Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson for a final workout on Monday. They both agreed to do it. Michael Jordan reportedly sat and watched during both scrimmages.

Hours leading into the draft, rumors about the Hornets picking Henderson gained steam. Charlotte was rumored to have decided to grab the best talent available rather than an obvious fit alongside LaMelo Ball.

When the draft day came, Adam Silver announced Miller’s name as the Hornets’ pick. The decision was met with boos in some places in Charlotte while fans of the team at Barclays Center seemed divided.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported this:

“All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player.”

The Hornets likely just wanted to make sure they got the right guy. They believed they had the better talent and fit by choosing Miller over Scoot Henderson.

