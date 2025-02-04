"Can't believe this is real life": Fans abuzz as picture of Luka Doncic in Lakers gear sets internet on fire

The NBA universe was rattled on Saturday night when news broke of a trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. With the help of the Utah Jazz, the LA Lakers moved Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 first-round pick in exchange for Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The Dallas Mavericks landed Davis, Christie and the first-round pick from LA, while the Jazz added Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks in the deal.

Doncic touched down in LA on Sunday and was spotted in Lakers gear for the first time on Monday afternoon.

Fans were abuzz after seeing Doncic decked out in Lakers gear for the first time.

"LFG LAKER LUKA," a fan exclaimed.

"Still so surreal," another shocked fan added.

"Can't believe this is real life," a third fan added, still in awe of the blockbuster deal.

Fans quoted reports that Doncic was moved due to concerns about his conditioning in their comments.

"They were saying he was 270 pounds," a fan commented questioningly.

"OH MY GOD HE'S SKINNY WTF (Nico Harrison)," another fan added, calling out the Mavericks general manager.

"That doesn't look 270 to me," a third fan pointed out.

Trade to Lakers to cost Luka Doncic over $116 million

Since he was moved via trade, Luka Doncic no longer qualifies for a supermax contract extension this summer. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison spoke on how Doncic's eligibility for the supermax played into his decision to move the five-time All-NBA guard.

Harrison defended his decision, taking trouble with the team offering Doncic the supermax.

"We really feel that we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract. And so we really feel like we got out in front of that."

In Dallas, Luka Doncic would have been able to sign a five-year, $345 million record-breaking deal, but becomes ineligible for that price tag due to the trade. He is in the midst of a five-year, $215 million and could sign a new deal with the Lakers worth nearly $228 million over five years, in addition to the $43 million he's owed this season.

