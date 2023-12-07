"Can't f**k around, ahh s**t": Luka Doncic makes 'F-bomb' brain fade worse in post-game interview 

In a historic performance against the Utah Jazz, Luka Doncic put on a show as the Dallas Mavericks dominated and took home the blowout victory, 147-97. As the Slovenian basketball star tallied his 60th career triple-double, he got carried away during his post-game interview which became viral, aside from his in-game highlights.

Against the Jazz, Doncic finished with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. More than the outcome, the four-time NBA All-Star recorded the fifth-fastest triple-double in league history and surpassed Larry Bird in the all-time triple-double list.

The Dallas Mavericks also avoided getting into a losing streak after going back-to-back losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder.

During the post-game interview, Doncic was asked about the bounce-back victory and he was not able to contain his emotions and words:

"I'm just playing basketball," said Doncic. "Like I said before the game, we can't f**k around... ahh s**t."

Furthermore, Luka Doncic then regrouped himself and credited the team for coming to the game with a positive attitude:

"We came out with great energy on the offensive end. It was a great win," Doncic said.

Missing the game against the Grizzlies to attend to his wife giving birth, Doncic is being joked about how it is to be a new dad and if he is getting enough rest before games:

"More than [sleep]," Luka Doncic replies. "She is a great baby. Great stuff."

Dallas Mavericks tally 12th win of the season vs Utah Jazz with Luka Doncic triple-double

The Dallas Mavericks were just too much for the Utah Jazz to handle as the team won its 12th game of the 2023-24 regular season. Luka Doncic had another all-around performance contributing stats across the board tallying 40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, six three-pointers and one steal.

He got help mainly from Kyrie Irving shooting an accurate 11-of-16 from the floor to finish the game with 26 points, four assists and three rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.

On the other side of the fence, Ochai Agbaji led the Jazz with 21 points in the loss. Talen Horton-Tucker is already the team's second-leading scorer with 11 points off the bench and the Jazz allowed the Mavs to hoist 22 made three-point baskets over them.

The Dallas Mavericks will be going on the road for their next two games from Dec. 8 to 11. Up next on their are the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.