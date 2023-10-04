"Can't get away with eating sh**ty things": Patrick Bet-David hints at LeBron James possibly using PEDs based on singular reason

Entering Year 21 in the NBA, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has mostly avoided controversy throughout his illustrious career. However, last month, James’ name was involved in the resurfaced 2013 Biogenesis scandal.

This came after his business manager, Ernest Mims, and trainer, David Alexander, were revealed to be Biogenesis clients in uncovered documents. According to ESPN's Mike Fish, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the scandal and absolved James of any wrongdoing.

However, entrepreneur and podcaster Patrick Bet-David still has his suspicions regarding James’ potential use of performance-enhancing drugs.

During a recent episode of the “PBD Podcast,” Bet-David alleged that James has likely used PEDs to last 21 years in the NBA. Bet-David then referenced things he’s heard about the Lakers star purportedly having a poor diet. According to Bet-David, a soon-to-be 39-year-old could not eat the things that James eats and still be a world-class athlete:

“So, for me, do I think LeBron is on things? Yes,” Bet-David said.

“Everybody that’s ever been close to LeBron has said how sh**ty of a diet he has. He eats cookies, he eats everything. You know when people eat everything sh**ty and they still look good, there’s a reason for it.

“You can’t get away with eating sh**ty things. You could get away with it in your early 20s. You can’t get away with it in your 30s. 35, 38, 39, (your) body changes a little bit. … He’s always eating cookies, he’s always eating ice cream and you look like that, you know fine.

"There’s a part they say genetics, there’s another part maybe it’s something you’re taking with your body.”

(8:25 mark below)

Patrick Bet-David says he is fine with pro athletes such as LeBron James taking PEDs

Despite his skepticism regarding LeBron James reportedly not using PEDs, Patrick Bet-David made it clear that he has no issue with professional athletes doing so. During his podcast, Bet-David said that athletes should be held to different standards than regular people as more is expected out of them physically:

“I don’t have a problem what athletes take,” Bet-David said.

“I don’t have a problem with it. They’re athletes. They’re playing a different game. They’re taking a different risk.”

Bet-David added that athletes taking PEDs should be the least of people’s worries and that it likely leads to long-term benefits for them. He then likened the situation to athletes smoking marijuana, which the NBA is no longer testing for:

“You’re worried about this guy putting steroids in his body? You should be worried about other things,” Bet-David said.

“Most of these guys, after they’re done playing, you see how they walk when they’re 60 years old? … Trust me, they’re gonna be having a lot of issues later on. So, I don’t have a problem, it being across the board that you’re doing it, just like they’re trying to make weed legal and certain things. I don’t see it being an issue.”

(8:59 mark below)

