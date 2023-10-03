"Too little": Dwight Howard vehemently disagrees that Michael Jordan and LeBron James powered lineup would beat his All-Center team

Dwight Howard recently went viral after he named his all-time starting five, which consisted only of big men. The former NBA champion went with himself and NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After he went viral, fans started responding to his all-time starting five picks, naming a combination of players that would defeat this lineup. However, the veteran big man remained intact in his stance that his starting five would beat everybody.

Via an Instagram story, he responded to a user who named a starting five of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant. Howard was confident that his team would beat that lineup and replied by writing 'too little'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwight Howard talks his all-time starting five

Dwight Howard confident that his all-time starting five would be unbeatable

Dwight Howard always finds a way to steal the spotlight either with his on-court action or off-court comments. This time, it was his choices on a question about his all-time starting five that attracted a lot of interest.

As previously said, he picked himself and four NBA legends, all of them big men, while he explained what position each of them would play.

"Y'all gonna have to find a way to beat this team. We will let Hakeem play the point. I'm playing the two. You got Wilt, Shaq and Kareem at the three, four, five. ... Who's stopping them? I'll wait. Name five," Howard said during an appearance on the "Inspired By Hoops" podcast.

Expand Tweet

This is a starting five that would thrive inside the paint but would struggle in the perimeter. Wilt Chamberlain could run the plays, as he had the ability to create for his teammates, but aside from that only the 4 and 5 would be dominant.

Similarly, defensively they would struggle to guard in the perimeter, but they would be tremendous inside the paint, thanks to their shot-blocking ability. Still, maybe a more versatile big man should be included in that lineup, even though Dwight Howard has a lot of faith in his talent.

Recently, he even said that when in his prime he would easily defeat reigning champion Nikola Jokic, who has received high praise from players, coaches, and executives for the way he plays the game.

"I love Jokic, and I’m happy for him. I think he’s one of the best centers that ever played the game of basketball, but I’m not going to throw dirt on my own name. I’m Dwight Howard. I know what I’ve done in this league. All-time centers, I’m top 10," Howard said in an interview with Complex's Zion Olojede, via Basketball Network.

Dwight Howard is currently playing overseas but wants to return to the NBA. He worked out with the Golden State Warriors, but the team eventually decided not to sign him to maintain roster flexibility heading into the new season.