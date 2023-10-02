When is Golden State Warriors’ media day? Date and other details explored

The Golden State Warriors had a very interesting offseason after making a huge trade for Chris Paul and other roster additions. With the 2023-24 season about to begin in a few weeks, there are several questions that fans want to be answered as the team holds media day on Monday, Oct. 2.

Chris Paul joined the Warriors after the team traded away young guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. Outside of that, the team also signed veteran players Cory Joseph, Rudy Gay, Dario Saric and Rodney McGruder.

Draft picks Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis were also signed by the Warriors, while Lester Quinones, Usman Garuba and Jerome Robinson are all signed with two-way contracts.

With a deeper roster, Steve Kerr has a lot of players to juggle minutes with. Returning players and the latest additions will be introduced and made available for interviews on media day.

Golden State Warriors storylines to watch on media day

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most popular teams in the NBA. This is mainly because of the Splash Bros, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Since 2015, the Warriors have won four championships and they are still going strong. However, there are many storylines as to watch out for.

The addition of Chris Paul could prove to be polarizing with many doubting his fit. Will he join Steph Curry in the starting lineup? This has been a huge question since the Warriors traded for the veteran point guard.

Draymond Green just signed an extension with the team and will not be available to start the season after suffering an injury. The timeline and return of the team's heart and soul should be answered on media day.

The roles of Rudy Gay, Dario Saric, Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder should also be clarified on media day, along with the allocation of minutes for young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

This will be Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s first season as the general manager, as he replaces the highly succesly Bob Myers. It will be interesting to listen to him on media day.

Steve Kerr is also fresh from his coaching stint with Team USA. Expect reporters to ask about his experiences from the 2023 FIBA World Cup and if he will recruit some of the Warriors for the 2024 Olympics squad.

Golden State Warriors Training Camp Roster

The Golden State Warriors have a total of 21 players coming to training camp and they will begin practice on Oct. 3.

Stephen Curry Kendric Davis Usman Garuba Rudy Gay Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Javan Johnson Cory Joseph Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Rodney McGruder Moses Moody Chris Paul Gary Payton II Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones Jerome Robinson Dario Saric Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Donovan Williams

