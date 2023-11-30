"Can't guard a stop sign": Kyle Kuzma doesn't mince words about Wizards’ abysmal record

Despite Kyle Kuzma’s strong performances, the Washington Wizards are struggling mightily this season, having lost 10 of their last 11 games. According to Kuzma, the Wizards’ shortcomings can be attributed to their lack of defense.

Following Washington’s 139-120 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Kuzma was asked how the game got out of hand. He spoke about how the Wizards consistently let opposing teams score at will without any resistance. He added that they will continue to get blown out until they rectify the issue:

“We can't guard a stop sign. That's kind of really what it boils down to. We let anybody get whatever they want on us. So, until we change that, then that's probably going to be the result.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kuzma finished with a team-high 23 points, three rebounds and six assists on 45.0% shooting on Wednesday.

However, Washington allowed three Magic players to score at least 22 points, led by forward Franz Wagner, who finished with 31 points on 78.6% shooting. The Wizards also allowed Orlando to shoot a whopping 60.7% (51-for-84) and 63.0% from 3 (17-for-27) as a team.

The disappointing defensive effort marked a trend for the Wizards, who rank dead-last in the NBA in team defensive rating (120.1). So, as Kuzma pointed out, they will likely have to make considerable defensive improvements if they hope to be more competitive moving forward.

The Wizards (3-15) and Magic (13-5) meet in a rematch on Friday in Orlando, where the Magic will look to win their ninth straight game.

Also Read: "Good s**t": Kevin Durant heaps praise on Kyle Kuzma's $60,000-worth donation to jail reform program

Kyle Kuzma is having a career year

Kyle Kuzma has been one of the few bright spots for the Wizards this season. In 18 games, Kuzma is averaging 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 47.0% shooting.

Hos ppg, apg and shooting efficiency are all career highs, as he has blossomed into Washington’s clear-cut No. 1 offensive option.

Most would agree that Kuzma is living up to his four-year, $90 million contract signed during the offseason. However, given the Wizards’ struggles, it remains to be seen if they view him as a future franchise cornerstone.

Also Read: "Come look at Santa Kuz": Winnie Harlow dotes on boyfriend Kyle Kuzma's generous $60,000 gesture