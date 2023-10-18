“Can't guard all of us”: Kevin Durant believes the Suns’ Big 3 is near impossible to stop

The Phoenix Suns are entering the 2023-24 NBA season with arguably the league’s top Big 3 in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Each star has served as a No. 1 scoring option in previous seasons. So, naturally, this could lead to some adjustments initially needing to be made by each star. However, it doesn’t look like Durant has any worries about how the team’s new Big 3 will mesh together.

Durant was recently asked about the Suns’ new offensive process with so much star power on the roster. The superstar forward said that it will be impossible for opposing defenses to stop Phoenix’s entire Big 3 due to the attention that each player commands:

“You got guys that command respect out there.”

“Book drives to the rim, there’s gonna be guys coming over, same with Bradley, same with myself. On different areas of the floor, it’s gonna open up everything for everyone. You can’t guard all of us at once, especially when guys like Book can command a double team.”

Durant added that as long as the Suns play smart team basketball, they should be successful:

“So, play fundamentally sound ball, don’t turn the ball over, rebound and we’ll be in solid shape on offense.”

Phoenix’s Big 3 has appeared in two preseason games together so far, playing less than 20 minutes apiece in each game. In their 130-126 overtime win over Detroit in their preseason opener, they combined for 35 points on 57.1% shooting. They then followed that up with 49 points on 50.0% shooting in the Suns’ 117-106 win over Portland on Monday.

So, given their efficient scoring in limited minutes, Phoenix’s Big 3 appears to be firing on all cylinders so far.

Frank Vogel on whether Bradley Beal will have to make the biggest adjustment for the Suns

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel

Given that he is a newcomer and regarded as Phoenix's third-best player, many expect Bradley Beal to make the biggest adjustment among the team's stars. However, according to Suns coach Frank Vogel, this will not be the case.

When asked about Beal’s potential need for adjustment, Vogel immediately shut the notion down. Vogel said that the star guard will not have to adjust to his role any more than Kevin Durant or Devin Booker. He added that all three players will try to work together and play to their strengths:

“Nope. Not at all.”

“All of those guys are gonna fit in and be themselves. We’re not asking one of them to sacrifice or optimize more than the others. So, no.”

Vogel then spoke about how Phoenix’s entire Big 3 will have to make equal sacrifices for the team to be successful:

“They’re all gonna sacrifice.”

“Play extra pass basketball and everybody on the team is gonna play with the mindset of sacrifice for the greater good of the team.”

