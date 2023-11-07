"Can’t keep getting away with this": Boston Celtics veteran responds to Timberwolves Brasil's amazing meme

The Boston Celtics suffered their first loss of the season, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-109 in overtime. The internet went off on their loss, including some Timberwolves fan pages posting bizarre memes.

Timberwolves Brasil X posted a video from Tiktok of a digitally created wolf devouring a female wolf whole while posting "4-2 QUE DELICIAAAAAAAAA "

Still absorbing the loss, Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett responded to the post, which had gathered 1,200 likes and 68 retweets.

"They can't keep getting away with this."

The Timberwolves Brasil account had a witty response to Brissett:

"Sorry about today Oshae. Great game," said the Timberwolves Brasil X account.

To the credit of the Timberwolves, they outplayed the Celtics in their homecourt. Anthony Edwards led theor charge with 38 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Jaden McDaniels also had a good game with 20 points while Rudy Gobert tallied a double-double of 14 points and 12 boards. After not playing against the New York Knicks, Brissett is back on the Celtics rotation but was a DNP.

Boston Celtics head coach admits Timberwolves outplayed team on defense

Suffering their first loss of the season, the Celtics did not go down without a good fight. Leading most of the game, the Timberwolves turned it on in overtime as they had a 9-0 run from the 3:56 mark.

In the post-game interview, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla credited the tenacity of the Timberwolves.

"I thought we competed at a high level," Mazzulla added. "I thought their defensive toughness outmatched our offensive toughness, at times. But I thought both teams played a really good game."

Jayson Tatum was the Celtics' top scorer with 32 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists, while Jaylen Brown finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kristaps Porzingis also had a notable night with 20 points, while Jrue Holiday tallied a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers next on November 8 for their last road game. They return to their home court on November 10-13 for games against the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.