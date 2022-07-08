“Can’t trade Devin Booker, it doesn’t make sense to trade Chris Paul” - NBA insider says the Suns can’t offer an impressive package for Kevin Durant, says it’s well-known in the league that KD wants them

The Brooklyn Nets seem determined to get a good deal for Kevin Durant. If not, seems unlikely that they will not trade him. As such, there seems to be no headway on the twelve-time NBA All-Star’s possible exit from the Nets.

Durant has revealed that he would love to end up with the Phoenix Suns, despite his wish list also including the Miami Heat. These limited possible options have probably made it a lot more difficult to trade the four-time scoring champion.

ESPN's NBA insider and analyst, Brian Windhorst, has shed some light on why the trade has seemingly hit a standstill. He stated that what the Suns can offer for the Nets talisman is "not really super impressive." He argued that the offer is not attractive because the Suns cannot trade Devin Booker, nor are they interested in letting Chris Paul go.

"The Suns' package that they can offer is not really super impressive," Windhorst said. "Just because of they can't trade Devin Booker, it doesn't make sense to trade Chris Paul. Deandre Ayton is not really desired by the Nets."

With the Suns not looking to let go of any of their top players. Deandre Ayton's trade is not entirely enticing to the Nets. This leaves the Suns with very few options to trade with.

Brian Windhorst believes there's a huge gap between what the Brooklyn Nets want for Kevin Durant and what other teams have to offer

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 23, 2022 in New York City.

While many NBA teams would give an arm and a leg to get Kevin Durant in their jerseys in the coming season. Some teams have been reluctant to make the move. This is because the entire NBA community is aware of his direct demand to play for the Phoenix Suns.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Timberwolves declined.



(via @chrisbhaynes, REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant.The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and 4 draft-picks in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves declined.(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill) https://t.co/EUdjmDXArD

Brian Windhorst has revealed that it is never a good thing to trade a star player, nor is it an easy feat. The Durant trade is diffiucult because he has made everyone aware of his desire to play for the Suns.

Windhorst also stated that it is difficult for the Nets to negotiate from a position of strength. This is because there is a huge gap between the requirements needed by the Nets and what teams can offer.

"When the Nets put Kevin Durant on the trade block," Windhorst stated. "It's never a good thing when you have to trade a star player. One of the things is because no matter how you may try negotiating from a position of strength is very difficult. The bar that the Nets have for what they want from Durant and the bar those teams feel they have to clear. There's a big gap there. And one of the reasons is it is well known within the league that Durant prefers to go to the Suns."

We will have to continue and watch to see where Durant lands. Everyone is waiting to see if he will be traded, and if he is, if it will be to his chosen team.

