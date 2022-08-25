“Can’t wait for him to go off this season” - LeBron James shows support to All-Star teammate, backs him to bounce back next season

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has voiced his support for Russell Westbrook ahead of the upcoming season. Westbrook endured a difficult 2021-22 season.

LeBron James took to Twitter to express his belief in Westbrook's ability. Despite struggling last season, Westbrook exercised his player-option to return to the Lakers. LeBron tweeted;

"Can't wait for him to go off this season!!"

Westbrook is in the midst of trade rumors as the Lakers try and improve their roster. According to reports, LeBron James wanted a reunion with Kyrie Irving. With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, that's unlikley now.

According to reports, the Lakers are looking to get Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The deal would send Westbrook, along with two first-round picks, to the Pacers.

This would be a win-win situation for both franchises. The Lakers will add shooting and defense, and the Pacers can continue their rebuilding process. As Westbrook is on an expiring contract, he could be gone by the end of next season. However, coach Darvin Ham has talked highly of Westbrook and backed him to come back stronger.

LeBron James' busy offseason

Despite LeBron James averaging 30.3 points in 56 games last season, the LA Lakers failed to even make the play-in tournament. The team started the season with championship aspirations, but injuries to star players hampered their shot at making the playoffs.

This offseason has been all about fixing the roster for the Lakers. But for LeBron, it's been a great summer personally.

LeBron was reported to have crossed a billion dollars in career earnings. And just a few days after that, LeBron signed a $97.1 million two-year extension with the Lakers. The second year of the deal comes with a player-option for the 2024-25 season.

The four-time champion has kept himself busy by appearing in pro-am leagues. He started with the Drew League, where he paired up with DeMar DeRozan. Last week, he participated in a "Crawsover" Pro-Am game in Seattle. The game also featured Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Even though it was cut short, LeBron James in @thecrawsover jersey playing in Seattle just hits different… Even though it was cut short, LeBron James in @thecrawsover jersey playing in Seattle just hits different… https://t.co/F9aZ2kdSOH

Fans got a chance to see LeBron play live in Seattle for the first time in 15 years. However, due to condensation, the game had to be called off late in the second quarter.

It has been an exciting summer for LeBron James. But his attention will soon return to the LA Lakers as training camp begins in late September.

