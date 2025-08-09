"Can't wait for him to pass LeBron James" - NBA fans hyped over Steph Curry's brutal uphill training with weighted vest at 37

Steph Curry has kept himself in elite shape throughout his career and fans were hyped up after a training video on social media, showcasing the reason behind his fitness.In an Instagram post by Sportcenter, a video showed a 37-year-old Curry running uphill in a weighted vest. The next slide in the post featured Curry's quote on his retirement plans.&quot;I am not, nowhere close to [retiring].&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video of Steph Curry going through a hardcore training session left fans stunned. Reacting to the post, one of the fans hoped for Curry to break LeBron James' scoring record.&quot;I can't wait for him to pass Bron,&quot; the fan wrote.Curry has won four rings with the Warriors, and the most recent came in 2022. Some fans were confident the Warriors star would win a fifth ring before retirement.&quot;Steph getting that 5th ring no matter wat,&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;Ring 5 is coming 🔥,&quot; another fan wrote.Curry is one of the greatest players in his generation, if not the greatest. However, his status in the GOAT conversation has been a big debate. A fan gave his vote in Curry's favor.&quot;Steph is the true champion in this era of the NBA!! Definitely in the goat talks.&quot;Comments on the postSome of the league's top defenders have narrated their nightmares of defending Curry and his ability to run across screens. He is still the best at avoiding screens and exhausting his defenders.&quot;This puts why its so hard chasing him off screens into perspective 😮‍💨,&quot; a fan wrote.Another fan was impressed with Curry's conditioning.&quot;That's why he runs all over them screens bruh. Elite conditioning🙌.&quot;&quot;He has been in the league for 17 years?! Dear God.&quot;Comments on the postSteph Curry and LeBron James will renew their rivalry in 2025-26 season openerSteph Curry vs LeBron James is one of the greatest rivalries in NBA history. The generational superstars highlighted one of the league's most shining decades and will renew their rivalry when the NBA's next season opens.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Curry's Golden State Warriors will travel to Los Angeles to square off against James' LA Lakers in the 2025-26 season's opening night on Oct. 21.According to Charania, in another opening night game, Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets will face defending champions OKC Thunder.