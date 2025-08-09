  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "Can't wait for him to pass LeBron James" - NBA fans hyped over Steph Curry's brutal uphill training with weighted vest at 37

"Can't wait for him to pass LeBron James" - NBA fans hyped over Steph Curry's brutal uphill training with weighted vest at 37

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Aug 10, 2025 00:07 GMT
NBA : Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in San Francisco - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to a video of Steph Curry training in his weighted vest [Picture Credit: Getty]

Steph Curry has kept himself in elite shape throughout his career and fans were hyped up after a training video on social media, showcasing the reason behind his fitness.

Ad

In an Instagram post by Sportcenter, a video showed a 37-year-old Curry running uphill in a weighted vest. The next slide in the post featured Curry's quote on his retirement plans.

"I am not, nowhere close to [retiring]."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The video of Steph Curry going through a hardcore training session left fans stunned. Reacting to the post, one of the fans hoped for Curry to break LeBron James' scoring record.

"I can't wait for him to pass Bron," the fan wrote.

Curry has won four rings with the Warriors, and the most recent came in 2022. Some fans were confident the Warriors star would win a fifth ring before retirement.

Ad
"Steph getting that 5th ring no matter wat," the fan wrote.
"Ring 5 is coming 🔥," another fan wrote.

Curry is one of the greatest players in his generation, if not the greatest. However, his status in the GOAT conversation has been a big debate. A fan gave his vote in Curry's favor.

"Steph is the true champion in this era of the NBA!! Definitely in the goat talks."
Ad
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Some of the league's top defenders have narrated their nightmares of defending Curry and his ability to run across screens. He is still the best at avoiding screens and exhausting his defenders.

Ad
"This puts why its so hard chasing him off screens into perspective 😮‍💨," a fan wrote.

Another fan was impressed with Curry's conditioning.

"That's why he runs all over them screens bruh. Elite conditioning🙌."
"He has been in the league for 17 years?! Dear God."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Steph Curry and LeBron James will renew their rivalry in 2025-26 season opener

Steph Curry vs LeBron James is one of the greatest rivalries in NBA history. The generational superstars highlighted one of the league's most shining decades and will renew their rivalry when the NBA's next season opens.

Ad

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Curry's Golden State Warriors will travel to Los Angeles to square off against James' LA Lakers in the 2025-26 season's opening night on Oct. 21.

According to Charania, in another opening night game, Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets will face defending champions OKC Thunder.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications