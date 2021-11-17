"Can we trade him for Russ? Straight up! Now that would be a fit" - Skip Bayless claims Lonzo Ball would be a better fit for the LA Lakers than Russell Westbrook

Skip Bayless has claimed that Lonzo Ball would have been a better fit for the LA Lakers than Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook and Ball have been at two extremes since the start of the season. Westbrook has been horrendous for the Lakers, while Ball has been brilliant for the Bulls. That was especially evident during the Lakers' blowout loss to the Bulls on Tuesday.

Ball starred with a hyper-efficient 27 points, dropping eight dimes, making two steals and grabbing seven boards while shooting a blistering 7-10 from the perimeter. Meanwhile, Westbrook had yet another uninspiring game, ending the night with 25 points, six rebounds and eight dimes. He also turned the ball over four times, shooting a dismal 0-6 from the perimeter.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed about who would have been the better fit for the Lakers, during a conversation after the Lakers' blowout loss to the Bulls. Television personality and NFL Hall-of-Famer Sharpe said he wished the Lakers could swap Ball for Westbrook. Bayless concurred, saying Ball would be a better fit for the Lakers than Westbrook has been.

Here's an excerpt from their conversation during FS1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"I am so proud of Lonzo Ball. Can we trade him for Russ? Straight up! Now that would be a fit."

Lonzo Ball had one of his best seasons, playing in purple and gold alongside LeBron James, and he did so without having a reliable jump shot. Ball has taken his game to another level in Chicago, and the Lakers could benefit from his production at the moment.

Would Lonzo Ball be a better fit for the LA Lakers than Russell Westbrook is at the moment?

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors

Lonzo Ball would not have brought the same star power and glamor as adding a superstar like Russell Westbrook has done to the LA Lakers. But in the long run, Ball would have been a much better fit than Westbrook. He would have given them a point guard with elite playmaking skills, a defensive beast and one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Ball's superior basketball IQ allows him to read plays at the defensive end. He jumps passing lanes to cause turnovers while also holding his own against bigger guards, using his athletic prowess to get timely blocks.

Ball's defensive ability, mixed with his playmaking skills, allows him to be deadly on the break. Moreover, he already knows how to play with LeBron James, and would have created deadly one-two combos with Anthony Davis, considering how quickly he has developed chemistry with Zach LaVine.

The biggest drawing factor for Ball right now is his much-improved shooting, Ball has shot a mind-numbing 44% from the perimeter in seven attempts, which is a massive upgrade from his tenure with the Lakers.

Considering the Bulls' start to the season, LA would gladly swap places with the Bulls in the offseason to acquire the likes of Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, instead of Westbrook's inflated salary.

Ball and DeRozan may have taken a pay cut to join the Lakers, allowing them a bit more wiggle room to re-sign Caruso despite the luxury tax issues.

