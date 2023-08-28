Canada vs Latvia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The matchup between Canada vs Latvia is a must-see basketball game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Both teams are undefeated in Group H and they will meet at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta City this coming Tuesday, August 29.

Canada is one of the favored teams to win the tournament aside from Team USA and they proved that by giving blowout losses to France and Lebanon by an average margin of 42.5 points in the two games.

Meanwhile, Latvia has been doing well, beating Lebanon by a wide margin of 39 points and edging France by only one basket to keep their tournament record unblemished.

Both teams are already moving up to the next round but what is at stake between Canada vs Latvia is the positioning of who to face next.

Canada vs Latvia: Players to watch

Canada has a deep roster of NBA players and they showed their muscle over Lebanon by giving them a 55-point blowout loss. There are a total of nine players that made double-digit in scoring, on top of everyone was New York Knicks wingman RJ Barret with 17 points.

Other players to watch out for are OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks and Utah Jazz's Kelly Olynyk.

Latvia has managed to defeat the French team with Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier by just two points, 88-66, even without Kristps Porzingis. Leading the team in scoring was Arturs Zagars with 22 points along with five assists and two rebounds.

Rolands Smits was not far behind with 22 points to help in the scoring while Davis Bertans of the Dallas Mavericks chipped in with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Canada vs Latvia: Where to Watch

Courtside 1891 has been the seamless place to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup games and it comes with a fair subscription price.

For those who want a cheaper way to watch the matches, the Pilipinas Live App can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The subscription is just two dollars but it may not be available in most areas.

Canada Roster:

Dillon Brooks

RJ Barrett

Kelly Olynyk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Dwight Powell

Trae Bell-Haynes

Kyle Alexander

Philip Scrubb

Melvin Ejim

Zach Edey

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Latvia Roster:

Rolands Smits

Rodions Kurucs

Arturs Zagars

Andrejs Grazulis

Dairis Bertans

Davis Bertans

Kristers Zoriks

Aigars Skele

Arturs Kurucs

Anzejs Pasecniks

Arturs Strautins

Klavs Cavars

