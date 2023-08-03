"Tonight I feel like I lost my virginity" - Rudy Gobert was ecstatic after hitting his 1st ever-career 3-point shot

Wednesday’s game between France and Montenegro was special for NBA superstar Rudy Gobert. The reason? He made his first career 3-pointer.

It was an unforgettable night for the Timberwolves center, who talked about it after the game and admitted he felt like he lost his virginity.

Throughout his 10-year NBA career, Rudy Gobert attempted 14 3-pointers. He also hit three 3-pointers in the EuroBasket last year. He missed all of them. But, on Wednesday, the drought came to an end.

"I feel like I have lost my virginity tonight," Gobert said about his 3-pointer after the game. "It's something I work on a lot; every year, my confidence increases, and it is at a level where I know I can take them in games."

"I have to get used to it. My teammates trust me, my coach, too. The majority of fans don't see what's happening off the court and may be surprised that players are working on things they don't see on the court," the Minnesota Timberwolves center said afterwards.

In France’s 80-69 preparation win, Rudy Gobert finished the game with 16 points on 6/7 shooting, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and a PIR of 28.

"It's a game after which we have many things to correct. I really liked the intensity, the way we got stronger as the match progressed. There are many good things, we will keep improving," Gobert said (via Basketnews).

Rudy Gobert, France focus on FIBA World Cup gold

Rudy Gobert has been one of the best defensive players and rim protectors in the NBA. His defensive skills make him valuable for contending teams, which is one of the main reasons that led the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade for him last summer.

On the other hand, his offensive repertoire is minimal, as he can’t shoot the ball from mid-range and doesn’t have a lot of moves in the post. However, he is very productive while finishing plays above the rim.

Gobert is now inclined to elevate his offensive game and add more to his arsenal. A few days ago, he was seen hitting consecutive 3s in France practice, which is unusual given his track record. If Gobert adds the 3-pointer to his offensive arsenal, this will add another dimension to his playing style.

The star big man is looking forward to the FIBA World Cup 2023 and has his sights set on leading his squad to the top of the world.

“I really like the state of mind we have at the start of the cycle,” Gobert said (via L’Equipe). “We are going to play a FIBA World Cup, where there are more games than in the Olympic Games. We want to continue to progress every day, including during the competition. The end goal is to win the gold medal, the one we haven’t yet managed to get.”

Rudy Gobert will play in his fourth straight major FIBA tournament with France and aims to win his first gold medal with the French. He has won five medals with the senior men’s national team, including silver at the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 last September.

The Wolves big man leads a France roster full of experienced NBA and EuroLeague players, like Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, and Nando De Colo.

Here is France’s 12-man roster for the FIBA World Cup 2023:

Nicolas Batum

Nando De Colo

Moustapha Fall

Evan Fournier

Sylvain Francisco

Rudy Gobert

Mathias Lessort

Frank Ntilikina

Elie Okobo

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry Tarpey

Guerschon Yabusele

During the FIBA World Cup 2023, France will play in Group H and face Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon. If France advances to the Second Round, they will play teams from Group G, consisting of Iran, Spain, and Ivory Coast.

