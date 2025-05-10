"Canadian version of James Harden": NBA fans troll Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for 'disappointing' shooting display in Game 3

OKC Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough showing in the closing moments of Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

SGA ended the night with 18 points on just 7-of-22 shooting, along with 13 rebounds and seven assists in the Thunder's 113-104 overtime defeat. He failed to score in the final seven minutes of regulation and the entire overtime as the Nuggets leaned on their title experience to dominate with an 11-2 run in the extra period.

Fans piled on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his shooting performance, with one likening him to James Harden for his history of lackluster playoff games, including a seven-point outing in the LA Clippers’ Game 7 loss to Denver in the first round.

“SGA in the playoffs is a Canadian version of James Harden,” a fan said.

"What a joke of a performance. So disappointing tonight,” another said .

“This is why Kobe said Harden’s style could NEVER win, foul baiting is not working in the playoffs. Shai trying this with the game on the line is EMBARASSING. You CAN’T cheat the game,” another added.

SGA struggled to get to the free-throw line, attempting just five foul shots and converting three.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is about to get memed hard,” one said

And the memes indeed came flooding in.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder now in dangerous territory

Playing in Denver, where altitude provides the Nuggets a notable playoff edge, the Thunder face a critical Game 4 on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET tipoff) before the series returns to OKC.

Beyond the altitude, Denver’s edge in experience and poise, with a core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., continues to give it an advantage.

Game 4 is now do-or-die for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who couldn’t find their offensive flow in Game 3, shooting just 38.5% overall and 25.7% from 3, compared to Denver’s 45.9% and 40.0%, respectively.

In their Game 2 victory, OKC had shot a scorching 56.2% overall and 44.4% from deep while limiting Denver to 37.9%.

The Thunder will need their MVP frontrunner to bounce back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had delivered his best playoff showing in Game 2 with 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

While Jalen Williams stepped up with a playoff career-high 32 points in Game 3, and Chet Holmgren contributed 18 points and 16 boards, OKC will need SGA to return to the efficient, steady scorer he was all season.

