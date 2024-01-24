Candace Parker issues unconvincing apology to Jalen Brunson, Knicks fans after factually incorrect take: "Hope he makes me eat words"

WNBA star Candace Parker, who is under fire for her factually incorrect take about New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, has apologized. She mistakenly said he had a better outing in the first round of the playoffs than in the second round last season.

Brunson is one of the league's brightest young stars, averaging 26.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Many have even predicted that this season will be his first All-Star season. However, he can't get away from critics.

On "Inside the NBA," Parker was convinced that Brunson didn't have a great series against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. But looking at his stats, he had 31.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.3 apg while shooting 50.4% in six games. In comparison, during the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had 24.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.8 apg in five games.

Fans called Parker out for the mistake. She then addressed it on X, where she apologized.

"My comments yesterday have NOTHING to do with what I think about Brunson as a player," Parker posted.

She, then, followed it up with this:

"It's can you win a CHAMPIONSHIP with a small player as your best player? Everyone throwing me and tweeting me stats. You are missing the point."

Ultimately, Parker ended her take with this:

"All I'm saying is I hope Brunson makes me eat words. Sincerely, a sympathizing Bears fan."

Looking at the fans' responses, they still don't seem happy with the mistake that she made on television on Tuesday night. It could take a while for Parker to get the fans off her back with her comments about Brunson.

Brunson's teammate responds to Candace Parker's comments

One of the most loyal teammates that Brunson has is Josh Hart, who is also a Villanova product. Brunson and Hart won a national title together in 2016. As Candace Parker's comments resonated in the NBA realm, the Knicks forward shared his opinion about it.

On X, Hart reposted the post highlighting the mistake in the WNBA star's comments. He did not hold back and is convinced that there are analysts who don't watch the game of basketball closely.

"Shows you some of them don’t actually watch basketball," Brunson tweeted.

Although Hart enjoys the banter with Brunson, he still defends his teammates whenever it comes to situations like these. As for Parker, many fans are disappointed with what she said.

