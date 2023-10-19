“Cannot take the W out of him”: Fans in awe of Tom Brady as he claims 8th championship ring as Aces trounce Liberty in WNBA finals

Tom Brady secured his eighth championship ring on Wednesday, this time as a team owner as the Las Vegas Aces prevailed over the New York Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals. Fans were captivated by the fact that Brady is still winning championships even after his very illustrious NFL career.

Brady retired in 2022 with seven NFL titles, six with the New England Patriots and one, in 2020, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As he enjoys retirement, he purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Aces in March from team majority owner Mark Davis. Flash forward to October, and the team won its second consecutive WNBA championship.

Fans from football to basketball just marvel at the luck that Brady carries with him.

"Tom Brady... Literally cannot take the W out of him," Kopheus tweeted on the social media platform X.

In a heartfelt X post by Michael Rutchland, he believes that Brady will continue to win as a team owner of the Aces:

"I am sure that Brady will continue to be successful in his new role as an owner. He has a proven track record of winning, and he is surrounded by a talented team of people. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Brady and the Las Vegas Aces."

Some fans brought out the GOAT conversation again as Brady's achievements now encompass different sports.

While some see this championship ring as another feather in the hat for Tom Brady, there are a few who do not want to count this as part of his career achievements.

Tom Brady and his support of women's sports

NFL legend Tom Brady has been a strong advocate of women's sports, and that is why he purchased a minority stake of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes," Brady said in a statement when he purchased the Aces. "To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

By leveraging his influence, Brady made it known that he wants to create a future where all athletes regardless of gender will have equal opportunities to excel.