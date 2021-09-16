"Carmelo Anthony is correct, it's championship or bust" - Shaquille O'Neal gets brutally honest about LA Lakers' expectations for the 2021-22 NBA season

LA Lakers lost out in the first round to the Phoenix Suns during the 2020-21 season. However, the 17-time NBA champions look all set to bounce back from last year's disappointment. The addition of players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo has added a lot of experience to their roster.

Many critics have stated the team is too old to win the championship, but former LA Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal believes otherwise. While talking about how he felt about the Lakers team this year in a phone call with Stephen A. Smith on the show First Take, Shaq said:

"You know when they [Lakers] get angry, they play really well. So now they're angry, everybody's doubting them. They've built this little super team now and yes Carmelo Anthony is correct it's a championship or bust for them."

The LA Lakers have the oldest team in the league, with the average age of all the players reaching 32.8. However, the same team has 59 combined all-star appearances. Players like Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have won MVP honors in the past. They also have veterans like Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard who have already won the championship with them.

Carmelo Anthony believes that LA Lakers are championship bound this year

New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony first expressed his thoughts on how good the LA Lakers team is. The aforementioned comments from Shaq came after Carmelo spoke to Stephen A. Smith on First Take. Speaking of the brilliance on the LA Lakers roster, Melo said:

"I just think, what we all bring to the table is wisdom a lot of people don't have. The way that we are going to be able to come together, hold each other accountable, have each other backs. We have more knowledge on this one team than the whole NBA has. So if we can't put that together and make something work, then that's on us, that's not on nobody else."

The LA Lakers definitely have a star-studded team. However, they have to overcome a staunch test against some of the best teams like the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks if they want to have any chance of winning the championship. When asked if it was a championship or a bust this season for the Lakers, Melo said:

"It has to be, I mean there's no playing with that." He further added, "This might be one of the most exciting seasons of the NBA in a long time. A lot of teams have gotten better, they added pieces to their core group of guys, but I'm speaking on us, I'm only speaking on what we are going to do, I can speak on nobody else."

LA Lakers will be gunning to win their 18th NBA championship this year, which will help them overcome the Boston Celtics who have 17 to their name. If everything goes as planned and their stars deliver there is definitely a big chance for them to break that record and go ahead of their rivals.

